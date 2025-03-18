Oxbys Autos Unveils Chesterfield Mobile Tyres Following £20,000 Investment in Mobile Tyre Fitting Service

Oxbys Autos is excited to introduce Chesterfield Mobile Tyres, a brand-new mobile tyre fitting service designed to offer convenience and reliability to motorists across Chesterfield, Sheffield, Bakewell, Dronfield, and the wider Derbyshire area.

This expansion includes a £20,000 investment in cutting-edge mobile tyre fitting equipment, ensuring customers receive prompt and professional tyre services wherever they need them.

Committed to keeping drivers safe and mobile, Chesterfield Mobile Tyres provides both emergency tyre assistance and pre-booked tyre replacements at home, work, or any other location. Whether dealing with an unexpected puncture or requiring new tyres fitted at a convenient time and place, Oxbys Autos now delivers a fully equipped, on-demand service.

Paul Oxby, Director and Owner of Oxbys Autos, highlighted the motivation behind this expansion, stating:

“Our goal is to provide a hassle-free solution for drivers who need quick and reliable tyre assistance. We understand that tyre issues can be inconvenient and even dangerous, which is why we’ve invested in bringing the workshop to our customers, saving them time and stress.”

This £20,000 investment has enabled Oxbys Autos to acquire a state-of-the-art mobile tyre fitting van, equipped with advanced technology for on-site tyre replacements, puncture repairs, and balancing. By offering same-day service, the company ensures drivers no longer have to wait for a garage appointment or depend on breakdown services for tyre-related problems.

To support this expansion, Oxbys Autos has strengthened its team with experienced professionals to guarantee top-quality service. Leading the mobile tyre division is Keaton Backhouse, an automotive industry expert known for his commitment to customer satisfaction. Under his leadership, Chesterfield Mobile Tyres aims to provide a seamless and efficient experience for all customers.

Additionally, Ben Scott, a highly skilled and well-respected local tyre fitter, has joined the team. With years of expertise and a strong reputation in the community, Ben’s extensive knowledge further enhances Oxbys Autos’ dedication to delivering a first-class mobile tyre fitting service.

Paul Oxby, Director of Oxbys Autos, expressed his excitement about the new team members, adding:

“We’re thrilled to have Keaton and Ben on board as we launch this new service. Their expertise, professionalism, and dedication to customer service will be invaluable as we establish Chesterfield Mobile Tyres as the go-to solution for mobile tyre fitting in the region.”

For further details about Chesterfield Mobile Tyres or to book a mobile tyre fitting, visit www.chesterfieldmobiletyres.co.uk or call 01246 720364.