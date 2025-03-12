Zutec Unveils Digital Fire Door Audits Solution to Help Asset Owners Streamline Compliance and Inspections

Zutec, a leading provider of construction and property management software in the UK and Ireland, has announced the launch of its advanced Fire Door Audits solution. Designed to revolutionise fire door inspections, this digital tool will enable Asset Owners to efficiently manage compliance, enhance safety, and streamline regulatory processes.
Under Regulation 10 of the Fire Safety (England) Regulations 2022, introduced under Article 24 of the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 (Fire Safety Order), building owners and managing agents are legally required to conduct routine fire door inspections in residential buildings over 11 metres high. The designated ‘Responsible Person’ must ensure that visual checks of fire doors in communal areas take place every three months, while flat entrance doors must undergo annual inspections. Due to the frequency of these checks, maintaining accurate records and ensuring compliance across large property portfolios can be a complex and time-consuming task.