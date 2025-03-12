Zutec Unveils Digital Fire Door Audits Solution to Help Asset Owners Streamline Compliance and Inspections

Zutec, a leading provider of construction and property management software in the UK and Ireland, has announced the launch of its advanced Fire Door Audits solution. Designed to revolutionise fire door inspections, this digital tool will enable Asset Owners to efficiently manage compliance, enhance safety, and streamline regulatory processes.

Under Regulation 10 of the Fire Safety (England) Regulations 2022, introduced under Article 24 of the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 (Fire Safety Order), building owners and managing agents are legally required to conduct routine fire door inspections in residential buildings over 11 metres high. The designated ‘Responsible Person’ must ensure that visual checks of fire doors in communal areas take place every three months, while flat entrance doors must undergo annual inspections. Due to the frequency of these checks, maintaining accurate records and ensuring compliance across large property portfolios can be a complex and time-consuming task.

Built to simplify and streamline the process, Zutec’s digital fire door audits solution replaces outdated, paper-based methods of inspections with templated checklists, photographic evidence and automated tracking that delivers comprehensive documentation, real-time reporting, and a clear audit trail of inspection information on all doors.

Fire door audits can be easily captured across buildings and units from the Zutec mobile app on or offline. This takes the pain out of the process, enabling inspectors to scan QR codes for historical information, assess door installations, mechanical components, and overall performance. Assessments and status can be provided to key stakeholders for consistent risk management that helps Asset Owners meet regulatory compliance across a portfolio.

“Traditional methods of fire door audits can be time-consuming, prone to error, and inconsistent, often leading to missed inspections, lost records, and delayed corrective actions. Without the right process, fire doors either don’t get checked or continue to fail safety standards, putting asset owners at risk of severe consequences, including legal and financial implications,” commented Emily Hopson-Hill, Chief Operating and Strategy Officer at Zutec.

Zutec’s pre-set, in-app checklists and forms, including alignment with BS 8214, guide assessors through inspections where information is synced in the Zutec Cloud for a single record of outcomes, and any issues can be identified and rectified to reduce risk. Photographic evidence can be taken and stored to show door suitability, communicate findings, recommend improvements, and ensure doors are always well maintained and fit for purpose.

With an easy-to-navigate dashboard Asset Owners get a single source truth to track and mange every fire door inspection, as well as report on and share information with owners/investors, regulators, residents, and fire services to demonstrate compliance. Additionally, Zutec’s asset register validates each property, providing an inventory of fire doors and assessments in one place. This makes it easy to understand the status of inspections, identify risks from damaged doors, and see how they are being or will be repaired and maintained to keep building occupants safe.

“At a time when asset owners are becoming increasingly accountable for safety, Zutec’s Fire Door Audits solution is designed to ease the burden of periodic fire door checks, providing a proactive, traceable approach to accurate and timely inspection management. This reduces risks, helps address potential issues quickly and effectively, and avoids non-compliance with the latest regulation,” continued Hopson-Hill.