Leading Dental Supplier BF Mulholland Acquired by Viso Capital

BF Mulholland, a prominent provider of dental products, equipment, and support services across Ireland and the UK, has been acquired by Viso Capital.

Following the transition of ownership from DD Group to Viso Capital, BF Mulholland has regained its independence, offering greater flexibility to serve clients in Ireland, the UK, and beyond.

With a strong heritage spanning 56 years, a loyal customer base of over 1,500 dental practices, and an extensive supplier network, BF Mulholland has long been a key player in the dental sector. Recognised as a trusted ‘one-stop-shop’ for dental practices, the company offers an extensive and innovative selection of over 10,000 products, along with specialised engineering and training services. Viso Capital sees significant growth potential for BF Mulholland, not just in Ireland and the UK, but across Europe.

Under Viso Capital’s ownership, customers can expect further investment in technology, systems, processes, and new strategic partnerships to enhance BF Mulholland’s offerings.

Viso Capital is an acquisitions firm focused on purchasing and developing profitable businesses. Operating across the UK, Ireland, and internationally, the company specialises in acquiring B2B firms with expertise in sectors such as logistics, dental supplies, and travel. Businesses within the Viso Capital network continue to operate independently under local management.

John McAviney, Managing Director of BF Mulholland, commented: “We are excited about what this new chapter will bring for the BF Mulholland team and our valued customers. We are extremely proud of our strong history of supporting the dental sector – this acquisition of our business means we can further grow our customer base to new, untapped markets that were historically unavailable to us.”

“Viso Capital shares the same values and vision for the future that we do, and we know that this partnership will continue to honour the heritage of our business whilst innovating to better serve our customers.”

Alexi Jones, Managing Partner at Viso Capital, added: “Viso Capital’s focus is to acquire long-standing B2B businesses which demonstrate excellence in serving attractive end-customer sectors. We were impressed by BF Mulholland’s integrated approach to serving the dental profession – providing both a convenient online ordering platform, a purpose-built warehouse, extensive on-the-ground coverage and high-end specialist engineering services. We are thrilled to welcome BF Mulholland to the growing Viso Capital network.”

BF Mulholland is the third business to join the Viso Capital network, following the acquisitions of Jag Express in 2021 and Really Cool Logistics in 2024.