protocols.io and eLabNext Collaborate to Improve Protocol Documentation and Reproducibility

protocols.io, a platform dedicated to helping academic and industry researchers document and share research protocols, has announced its integration with eLabNext’s Digital Lab Platform (DLP). Led by eLabNext, this partnership enhances protocol management and ensures better tracking of laboratory research activities.

The integration provides researchers with greater insight into which protocol was used, by whom, on which samples, and at what time. By improving digital documentation and traceability, this collaboration supports efforts to enhance experimental reproducibility in scientific research.

“Scientific research faces challenges with experimental reproducibility, and having tools to combat them is a top priority,” said Zareh Zurabyan, Head of eLabNext, Americas.

“Integrating the protocols.io platform with our Digital Lab Platform puts reproducible protocols at each user’s fingertips, allowing researchers to conduct more reproducible and trustworthy science. We are excited to further this goal with the protocols.io team.”

With the protocols.io add-on now available, eLabNext users can seamlessly access step-by-step protocols from their protocols.io accounts. They can also explore a wide collection of private and public protocols, which can be imported into their DLP to streamline their laboratory processes.

“From our first meeting with eLabNext to discuss integration options, it was clear that we share the same mission and approach to serving the research community,” explains Lenny Teytelman, Founder and President at protocols.io.

“As we strive to encourage and support collaboration among researchers, it is essential that the tool makers collaborate as well. Working with the eLabNext team is a pleasure!”

To find out more about eLabNext’s DLP and the protocols.io add-on, visit the eLabMarketplace.