SharedAffairs Unveils the UK’s First Digital Estate Planning Platform

SharedAffairs has introduced the UK’s first digital estate planning platform, providing users with a straightforward way to organise their assets and final wishes. To mark the launch, the platform is offering a 30-day free trial of all premium features, allowing individuals to explore its full capabilities at no cost.

Estate planning is often seen as complex and time-consuming, but SharedAffairs simplifies the process, enabling people to document their financial and personal legacies from the comfort of their own homes or on the go, updating details whenever they make a decision.

With the UK set to experience its largest-ever wealth transfer—an estimated £1 trillion over the next decade—SharedAffairs tackles a pressing issue: approximately £40 billion in unclaimed inheritances is lost each year due to insufficient planning, outdated wills, or families being unaware of their loved ones’ assets. The platform’s intuitive interface allows users to begin recording their estate in just five minutes, gradually building a complete legacy profile over time.

“SharedAffairs was born from a personal experience,” explains founder Kashif Barlas. “During an unexpected hospital stay, I realised that estate planning isn’t just about assets – it’s about ensuring your family never faces confusion and additional stress during moments of grief. It’s about providing peace of mind.”

This experience led to the creation of SharedAffairs, turning estate planning from an intimidating legal task into an accessible, digital solution.

With a background in cybersecurity, Kashif collaborated with co-founder Farhan Ghalib, who has extensive experience developing major government software systems. “We’ve designed SharedAffairs to be as user-friendly as your online banking app,” says Farhan. “Users can start small, documenting a single bank account or uploading key documents, and gradually add more information as they see fit. There’s no pressure to do everything at once.”

SharedAffairs streamlines estate planning with four key features:

Asset Documentation: Record your possessions at your own pace, from financial accounts and property to digital assets and sentimental items.

Record your possessions at your own pace, from financial accounts and property to digital assets and sentimental items. Secure Sharing: Use ChronoLock™ , the platform’s proprietary time-release access system, to control when and with whom your data is shared. You can decide when key individuals—such as family members or executors—gain access.

Use , the platform’s proprietary time-release access system, to control when and with whom your data is shared. You can decide when key individuals—such as family members or executors—gain access. Will Creation: Benefit from solicitor-approved tools to draft a legally valid will, completing it in manageable sections at your own convenience.

Benefit from solicitor-approved tools to draft a legally valid will, completing it in manageable sections at your own convenience. Executor Guidance: Provide clear instructions for your loved ones through the Executor Pack, helping simplify the estate administration process.

“What sets us apart is our understanding that estate planning shouldn’t be overwhelming,” Farhan adds. “Users can log in for just five minutes, add a single item, and log out knowing they’ve made progress. They can return anytime to add more details, from cryptocurrency wallets to precious family photos, even record private video messages to be viewed by loved ones.”

Kashif emphasises that estate planning is not a one-off task but an evolving process. “Estate planning has traditionally been seen as a one-time task,” he notes. “SharedAffairs transforms it into an accessible, ongoing process that adapts to your changing life. With our 30-day free trial of premium features, there’s never been a better time to start protecting your legacy and ensuring your loved ones are provided for.”