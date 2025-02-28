ProDataStack advances athlete branding with new Data Talks partnership

ProDataStack has taken another stride in its strategic development by partnering with Data Talks, a leading sports customer data platform.

The collaboration will see Data Talks’ expertise incorporated into ProDataStack, equipping professional athletes with tools to enhance their personal brand by effectively leveraging first-party data across key digital platforms, including websites, email, and social media.

ProDataStack already supports athletes in building and maintaining direct connections with their fans, and this new partnership further strengthens their ability to control and sustain these relationships across different clubs, events, and career transitions.

Fiona Green, founder of ProDataStack, commented: “One of our key messages is to encourage athletes to start building their first-party databases. In Data Talks, we’ve found the ideal partner to turn data insights into the kind of incredibly valuable personal brand comms that can help to secure an athlete’s long-term future.

“We’re providing an opportunity for our clients to talk directly to their fans. As ProDataStack adds marketing technology functionality to the core software, our clients can now own those relationships and take them with them as they move from club to club, event to event, through their on- and off-field activities, and into their post-playing careers.”

She elaborated: “Combining the functionality the data ProDataStack produces with the functionality of Data Talks’ platform is a perfect next step for any athlete serious about extending their brand influence.”

Data Talks, whose client base includes organisations such as the Swedish Golf Federation, Austrian Ice Hockey Association, Collingwood Football Club, and IFK Goteborg, will also gain momentum for its own expansion through this agreement.

Stefan Lavén, founder & CEO of Data Talks, stated: “We believe owning and activating fan relationships is the key to long-term success in sports. By partnering with ProDataStack, we are giving professional athletes the same opportunity that clubs and organisations have had – to harness their data for strategic engagement.”