Can You Differentiate Your SBOMs from Your SOUP?

Building on the success of its inaugural session, Coauthor by Hindsight, a developer-friendly compliance software solution for medical device development, is delighted to announce the next instalment in its ongoing Medical Device Cybersecurity webinar series.

Titled “Software Supply Chain: Know Your SBOMs from Your SOUP”, this webinar will provide key insights into software supply chain risk management and the importance of Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs) in medical device security. It will also highlight the crucial differences between SBOMs and Software of Unknown Provenance (SOUP). The session is scheduled for Thursday, 20th March 2025, at 12:30 PM GMT.

This expert-led discussion is designed for medical device manufacturers, regulatory affairs professionals, and software developers seeking to strengthen their understanding of:

The definition of SBOMs and how they differ from SOUP .

and how they differ from . Essential components required in an SBOM for regulatory compliance .

. Practical, easy-to-follow methods for creating an SBOM .

. How SBOMs can be used to identify and manage vulnerabilities in SOUP components.

in SOUP components. The impact of supply chain risks on medical device security and software maintenance.

As software vulnerabilities in the medical device supply chain continue to present cybersecurity challenges, regulatory bodies are increasingly mandating the use of SBOMs to improve transparency, risk mitigation, and post-market monitoring of medical device security.

This 30-minute webinar is a must-attend event for professionals looking to enhance their cybersecurity strategies, ease compliance challenges, and gain valuable, practical knowledge in managing software supply chain security.

The session will be led by Alan Parkinson, CEO of Hindsight Software, alongside Dr Heather Carre-Skinner, a leading expert in Regulatory & Quality Compliance for Medical Devices and SaMD.

Register today!

The webinar is free to attend, but spaces are limited. Secure your place now at: https://www.coauthor.app/webinars