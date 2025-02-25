Alinea Customs Introduces Online Foundational Training in UK Customs Compliance

Recognising the increasing demand for remote learning opportunities, Alinea Customs is delighted to announce the upcoming launch of its comprehensive online Foundational Training in UK Customs Compliance. With customs regulations and tariffs constantly evolving, this course has been specifically designed to provide professionals with the latest knowledge required to navigate these changes. The online training complements Alinea Customs’ well-established in-person training programmes, which continue to be delivered to businesses and professionals across the UK.

Set to launch in March 2025, the course consists of fourteen modules and is accredited by the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) service. It is designed to equip individuals working in customs, procurement, and logistics, as well as students, with essential expertise in UK and international customs law. Delivered online by industry professionals, the course covers a wide range of critical topics, including:

HMRC’s customs declaration service (CDS)

UK and international customs law

Customs valuation

Rules of origin

Incoterms

Import VAT

Tariff classification

Customs procedures

Upon successfully completing the course, participants will receive a CPD-accredited certificate and CPD hours, validating their expertise in key areas such as UK customs procedures, tariff classification, and import VAT.

Holly Piggott, Alinea Customs Director and one of the course’s expert instructors, stated: “The courses are designed to reflect real-world challenges and solutions for businesses involved in UK trade. Having delivered the course in person for several years, we have now decided to make it available to professionals who need the flexibility to learn. As successful participants on our course comment, this training provides exactly what they need to understand the customs processes for future compliance.”

Alinea Customs’ self-paced online learning model integrates practical exercises using e-customs training software, ensuring that participants can effectively grasp key concepts and apply them to real-world situations. Learners can access the course at their convenience, allowing them to fit their studies around work, travel, and personal commitments.

Throughout the duration of the course, expert support is available to assist participants. As an approved CPD provider, Alinea Customs offers a variety of CPD-accredited training courses aimed at helping customs professionals develop their expertise in UK customs compliance. The company’s team of experts brings together over 30 years of professional experience across international trade, supply chain management, commercial law, and customs compliance. Alinea Customs is also a proud member of the Institute of Export and International Trade.

For pre-registration enrolment and more information, please mailto: [email protected] or visit https://alineacustoms.learnworlds.com/course/foundational-training-in-uk-customs-compliance or https://www.alineacustoms.com.