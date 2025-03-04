Samuel and Co Trading Provides Cost-Effective Financial Education as University Fees Surge

With university costs continuing to rise, Samuel and Co Trading remains a leading force in accessible financial education. Since 2012, the company has helped students develop the skills and confidence needed to thrive in the financial markets.

The financial challenges faced by UK students continue to grow, with tuition fees increasing to £9,535 per year from September 2025—the first rise in eight years. With maintenance loans often falling short, the total cost of studying in the UK now exceeds £22,000 annually, covering tuition and living expenses.

In contrast, Samuel and Co Trading provides a more affordable alternative to university degrees through its Ofqual-regulated Diplomas in Financial Trading. Students can complete a Level 5 Diploma, comparable to a Foundation Degree, in just 12 weeks, or earn a Level 7 Diploma, equivalent to a Master’s Degree, at a fraction of the cost of higher education. As graduate salaries in some sectors decline to minimum wage levels, these industry-recognised qualifications offer a faster and more economical route into finance.

The company’s commitment to excellence has been widely recognised. In the 2025 Global Banking and Finance Awards®, Samuel and Co Trading was named “Best Online Financial Education & Training UK 2025” and “Best Forex Education UK 2025”. Additionally, Finance Derivative Magazine awarded them “Best Online Trading Course Provider UK 2025”, while World Business Outlook recognised their achievements with “Best Trading Guidance and Support Provider Europe 2025”, “Leading Trading Education Management Company Europe 2025”, and “Most Trusted Personal Trading Strategies Provider Europe 2025”. Furthermore, Brands Review Magazine honoured the company with “Innovation in Trading Strategies UK 2025” and “Trading Education and Mentorship Award UK 2025”. These accolades underscore Samuel and Co Trading’s ongoing dedication to high-quality education.

Founder and CEO, Samuel Leach, comments on the company’s journey:

“When I started Samuel and Co Trading in 2012, I wanted to democratise financial education. The aim was to provide practical, affordable, and high-quality training to people who are passionate about trading. Our recent accolades and the success of our students show that we’re on the right path.”

With the rising costs of traditional education and the ever-changing nature of the finance industry, Samuel and Co Trading remains focused on providing comprehensive, industry-relevant, and cost-effective training. By making financial education more accessible, the company is shaping the future of trading education.

About Samuel and Co Trading

Samuel and Co Trading was founded in 2012 by Samuel Leach with the mission of assisting individuals to succeed in financial trading. The company provides accredited and industry-recognised financial education, including Ofqual-regulated diplomas designed to fast-track students into trading careers. With courses led by seasoned professionals, Samuel and Co Trading ensures that students gain practical, real-world experience. Recognised as a leader in the sector, the company has trained thousands of individuals.