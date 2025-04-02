iTS Group Launches MyPC Cloud – A Flexible SaaS Booking System for PCs, Desks, and Rooms

Technology solutions provider iTS Group has unveiled MyPC Cloud, a cloud-based booking system designed to simplify the reservation of IT and workplace resources, including computers, rooms, and desks.

Responding to the growing demand for flexible and scalable IT tools, MyPC Cloud consolidates resource management into a single, accessible platform. Built as a multi-tenant Software as a Service (SaaS) offering, it removes the need for organisations to purchase or maintain their own servers, operating systems, or SQL infrastructure. All server updates and technical upkeep are managed by iTS, while a lightweight, configurable client—available through the platform’s interface—makes deployment easy.

The new system allows users to view live availability of bookable PCs, desks, and rooms from any device with an internet connection. They can then reserve their chosen resource on the spot or in advance, helping to reduce downtime and support operational efficiency. For administrators, MyPC Cloud offers configurable booking policies and detailed usage reports to aid planning and oversight.

Manish Shah, MyPC Product Manager at iTS Group, commented on the release, stating:

“The shift from our locally hosted MyPC Classic to MyPC Cloud is a response to the growing demand for improved flexibility and efficiency in managing organisational resources. While MyPC Classic provided PC management within a local network, MyPC Cloud extends these capabilities by offering synchronised, real-time updates, while also seeking to reduce administrative workload.”

MyPC Cloud is designed to provide organisations with a streamlined, scalable solution for their booking management needs.

Key Features at a Glance: