Hudson’s Field Nursery Earns “Good” Rating from Ofsted

Hudson’s Field Nursery has achieved a “Good” rating in its latest Ofsted inspection, reflecting its dedication to delivering high-quality early years education.

This rating follows the nursery’s first inspection since opening in September 2023. The report commended the nursery for its well-structured key worker system, ambitious curriculum, and strong collaborations with parents and the local community.

Ofsted inspectors praised the nursery’s focus on children’s communication and language development, describing it as “expertly enriched to extend, challenge and stretch children’s knowledge and understanding of the world.” The report also noted the nursery’s commitment to valuing children’s rights, wishes, and feelings, as well as the excellent support provided for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Hudson’s Field Nursery places great emphasis on both structured learning and community involvement. It has established connections with local organisations such as Fairfax House Care Home and Hudson’s Field Rugby Club, while also organising regular visits to Finkley Down Farm. Additionally, the nursery sponsors Salisbury FC’s Under-10s girls’ football team.

The nursery boasts a variety of facilities designed to create enriching learning experiences, including a soft play area, sensory and role-play rooms, and a spacious outdoor area. A strong focus on cultural capital is evident through events that celebrate the diverse backgrounds of its children and families, such as stay-and-play sessions, a barbecue party, and a community book-sharing programme.

Clair Fusco, Finkley Group Manager, shared her delight at the outcome, saying, “We are immensely proud of this ‘Good’ Ofsted rating. It validates the hard work and dedication of our team, who are committed to creating a nurturing and stimulating environment for every child.”

Meghan White, Manager of Hudson’s Field Nursery, also expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “Our core philosophy is very simple: happy staff, happy children, happy parents. We believe that by fostering positive relationships and providing enriching experiences, we can truly empower children to thrive.”

The “Good” rating marks a major achievement for the nursery, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to excellence in early years education.

For further details or to book a tour, visit: https://finkleyhudsonsfieldnursery.co.uk/