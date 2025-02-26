Bluewater and GEO Foundation Partner to Promote Plastic-Free Hydration in Golf

Bluewater, a global pioneer in sustainable hydration solutions, has joined forces with the GEO Sustainable Golf Foundation, an international non-profit organisation, to drive sustainability within the world of golf. The partnership is focused on reducing single-use plastic waste while fostering confidence in clean drinking water and promoting healthy hydration, supporting both organisations’ commitment to environmental protection and human well-being.

As part of this collaboration, a percentage of proceeds from every Bluewater refillable bottle sold at golf venues and events worldwide will be directed towards sustainability projects in golf. By choosing refillable bottles, golfers can contribute to reducing plastic pollution while actively supporting positive change in a sport enjoyed by over 60 million people globally.

Driving change for people and planet

Bengt Rittri, Bluewater Founder & CEO, said: “Golf connects millions with nature, making it a prime platform to address global sustainability challenges, including drinking water quality and plastic waste. Through this purpose-driven partnership, we will engage the golf industry more deeply, helping venues, tournaments, and associations reduce their impacts while also educating and empowering players and fans.”

Growing water concerns

Globally there is growing concern over the safety and security of water. In recent reports the United Nations cites a raft of risks including lack of or aging water infrastructures; increased prevalence of PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ in water supplies; increasing risks of bacterial and heavy metal contamination; and the environmental pollution from over 600 billion single-use plastic water bottles per year.

Bluewater’s advanced purification systems remove over 99% of contaminants from locally available water supplies and then remineralize, chill, and carbonate water on-site, delivering high-quality hydration without plastic waste. Their stylish, reusable and lifetime guaranteed bottles offer a practical refill solution at clubhouses, locker rooms, and spectator areas.

A sustainable golfing future

Jonathan Smith, Founder and Executive Director of GEO Sustainable Golf Foundation, welcomed the partnership. He said: “For two decades, we’ve supported golf with widespread awareness raising and accessible programs, and have always been eager to promote innovation that helps the sport play better. As golf continues to grow around the world it is important that real solutions, like Bluewater’s, are taken up.

“We are delighted that in addition, a proportion of Bluewater’s golf-sector sales will go on to incrementally support practical sustainability initiatives for golf – globally and locally – through proceeds from every dispenser purchased or hired, and every bottle sold. The collaboration will also lead to the launch of the Bluewater Innovation Awards which will recognise leadership in plastic waste reduction and water stewardship within golf.”

The first global venue to offer the purpose-driven new Bluewater bottles for retail sale is St Andrews Links. At the forefront of golf and sustainability, and retaining the GEO Certified® label for sustainable golf facility management for almost 15 years, St Andrews Links, the Home of Golf, has fully embraced Bluewater solutions to eliminate single-use plastics while providing premium refills year-round. James Ralley, Commercial Director at St Andrews Links Trust, said: “Our relationship with Bluewater is helping us to eliminate single-use plastic from water bottles across our site through our refill stations as part of our commitment to sustainable practices in golf. Furthermore, we are excited that this new partnership between Bluewater and GEO Foundation will mean that a percentage of proceeds from each Bluewater water bottle sold at St Andrews Links will contribute to wider sustainable initiatives. Sustainability is at our core and as the Home of Golf we have a duty to be leaders in this space and to offer our support for this tremendous initiative.”

Since The R&A first utilized Bluewater solutions in 2019 to eliminate single-use plastic water bottles at The Open, adoption across golf has accelerated. Other leaders in sustainable golf to use Bluewater on-course solutions include DP World Tour events, LIV Golf, the Asian Tour, and prestigious destinations such as Royal Portrush, Pebble Beach, and St Andrews Links.