The Cusp Marks Two Years in Business with £1M Milestone

Swansea-based marketing agency The Cusp is celebrating its second anniversary, marking an impressive milestone of reaching £1 million in revenue within just two years of launching.

Founded by Jess Hickman and Louise Rengozzi, the agency has grown rapidly without external investment, apart from a £1,000 grant from the Shared Prosperity Fund via Swansea Council.

Louise Rengozzi, Co-founder of The Cusp, reflected on the company’s journey:

“As we celebrate our second anniversary, we’re not just looking back at how far we’ve come, but forward to the impact we want to continue making.”

She further highlighted the challenges of growing a £1M marketing agency in a competitive sector, adding:

“Building a £1M marketing agency from scratch in such a competitive industry hasn’t been easy, but it proves that when you lead with integrity, real growth happens. Our team is small but mighty, and we’re incredibly proud of how we’ve navigated challenges while delivering exceptional results for our clients.”

A Values-Driven Approach to Success

The agency’s success is driven by the expertise and leadership of Jess and Louise. Jess, a Media Week 30 Under 30 awardee, and Louise, a former Wales Online 35 Under 35 winner, have combined their creativity, strategic thinking, and data-driven insights to establish The Cusp as a standout agency in the industry.

With a client base spanning the UK and international markets, The Cusp works with high-profile organisations, including MBZUAI in Abu Dhabi, Mentera, Bury College, Coleg y Cymoedd, and Sandwell College. Their innovative approach to brand engagement has helped them redefine how businesses connect with their audiences.

In addition, The Cusp has extended its influence through its successful Marketing Heroes podcast, which features weekly conversations with industry leaders, providing valuable insights for businesses looking to create a meaningful impact.

Supporting the Next Generation of Marketing Talent

Beyond business success, The Cusp is committed to improving employability for young people in Swansea and beyond. Through collaborations with universities, career programmes such as The King’s Trust, and youth development initiatives, the agency provides mentorship, hands-on experience, and skill-building opportunities for aspiring marketing professionals.

By fostering the next generation of talent, The Cusp aims to equip young people with the expertise needed to succeed in the marketing industry while simultaneously helping businesses grow in an ethical and responsible way.

Jess Hickman, Co-founder of The Cusp, shared her vision for the agency’s future:

“As we look ahead, our focus remains on scaling The Cusp with integrity and purpose.”

She continued:

“We’ve built a reputation for delivering innovative, data-driven marketing solutions while staying true to our ethical foundations. Our next chapter is about expanding our impact, strengthening our community connections, and continuing to help businesses grow in a meaningful way.”

Looking to the Future

With ambitious growth plans in place, The Cusp is set to expand its services, strengthen its industry influence, and empower more purpose-driven organisations. By staying committed to ethical marketing practices and community-driven strategies, the agency aims to shape the future of marketing while continuing to make a lasting difference.