KYC360 Releases Key Insights from 2025 KYC Remediation Survey

KYC360 has published its latest industry report, “The Future of KYC Remediation: Top Priorities and Challenges in 2025.” This survey, which gathered insights from 116 compliance professionals, highlights the ongoing complexities of KYC remediation. The findings reveal that many firms continue to struggle with outdated customer records and fragmented systems, all while facing increasing regulatory scrutiny.

As regulatory expectations become stricter and enforcement actions rise, organisations are being pushed to undertake large-scale remediation projects to ensure compliance with stringent customer due diligence requirements.

Key Findings from the Remediation Survey:

Manual processes still dominate remediation efforts, leading to inefficiencies and increased compliance risks.

More than 40% of respondents anticipate remediation costs will rise in 2025.

One-third of firms are preparing for remediation projects within the next 12 months.

Data quality issues remain a key challenge, with firms struggling to keep customer records accurate and up to date.

Regulatory mandates and audits continue to be major drivers behind large-scale remediation efforts.

Stephen Platt, Founder & CEO at KYC360, commented on the findings:

“KYC remediation has long been seen as a resource drain, but 2025 presents an opportunity for firms to rethink their approach. Through the right technology and processes, organisations can manage customer remediation efforts in a scalable manner. Improved data quality and increased efficiency enable firms to fully meet regulatory expectations and enhance operational resilience.”

Challenges and Considerations for 2025

The survey results indicate that remediation costs are rising due to reliance on manual processes and increasing regulatory demands. Without automated KYC refreshes, organisations continue to face large, resource-intensive remediation projects.

Additionally, many firms cite customer outreach as a major challenge in the remediation process. The manual rekeying of data is another significant hurdle, placing further strain on compliance and risk management teams.

To gain a deeper understanding of the compliance challenges organisations face and access a practical checklist for managing remediation projects successfully, download the full KYC360 report today.

Download full report