BridgeHead Software Becomes Founding Partner of the UK EPR Network

BridgeHead Software is pleased to announce its role as a Founding Partner in the newly established UK Electronic Patient Record (EPR) Network, reinforcing its commitment to supporting NHS digital transformation through innovative clinical data management solutions.

Accelerating NHS Digital Transformation

The UK Electronic Patient Record (EPR) Network is an industry-funded initiative designed to advance digital transformation within the NHS. Created by Hadleigh Stollar, CEO of the Healthcare Innovation Consortium (HIC), the network unites key stakeholders—including healthcare professionals, policymakers, EPR providers, and technology vendors—to collaborate on best practices, share expertise, and drive innovation. By fostering a more connected healthcare ecosystem, the EPR Network seeks to enhance interoperability, improve efficiency, and accelerate the adoption of digital solutions across the NHS.

Supporting NHS Data Management and Interoperability

As a Founding Partner of the EPR Network, BridgeHead Software continues to showcase its dedication to providing interoperable data management solutions that improve clinical efficiency, enhance productivity, and ultimately support better patient care.

Headquartered in the UK, BridgeHead has over 30 years of experience in healthcare data management, working with hospitals and healthcare providers globally. Its Clinical Data Repository (CDR), HealthStore®, seamlessly integrates with EPR, PACS, LIMS, and RIS systems, enabling healthcare organisations to consolidate and access data from both live and legacy systems through a single, standards-based platform. By integrating with EPR solutions, HealthStore® provides secure, rapid, and interoperable access to patient data beyond the EPR, supporting both frontline healthcare services and secondary uses such as clinical research.

Collaboration and Innovation in the EPR Sector

John McCann, Vice President of Global Marketing at BridgeHead Software, commented: “BridgeHead is excited to join the EPR Network and collaborate with members to advance the NHS’ digital transformation agenda. This partnership provides an invaluable opportunity to share our expertise in Clinical Data Management while learning from NHS peers and other vendors across the sector. Together, we aim to drive better health for populations, better care for patients, and increased operational efficiencies through technology.”

Hadleigh Stollar, Founder and CEO at HIC, added: “We are thrilled to welcome BridgeHead Software as a Founding Partner of the EPR Network. Their expertise in Clinical Data Management and dedication to supporting the NHS’ digital goals make them a valuable addition to the network. We look forward to working with BridgeHead and our other members to help address the challenges and opportunities for healthcare digitisation throughout the NHS.”

For more details about BridgeHead Software and its solutions, visit: www.bridgeheadsoftware.com