FoxTech Unveils £150,000 Cybersecurity Initiative to Support Businesses

Helping Companies Strengthen Defences Against Cyber Threats This February

With cyberattacks on the rise across various industries, FoxTech is introducing a £150,000 initiative to provide free cybersecurity services to mid-sized businesses this February.

The initiative offers organisations the flexibility to allocate funds across a range of vital cybersecurity measures, including internal and external penetration testing, application security assessments, and cloud security reviews. This initiative aims to help businesses uncover hidden vulnerabilities and enhance their security posture against evolving threats.

Anthony Green, CTO of cybersecurity consultants FoxTech , works to prevent cyber-attacks, and helps companies who have experienced a security breach:

“With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated and persistent, it’s important to continuously review and strengthen cybersecurity defences. By offering this initiative, we aim to provide businesses with a fresh perspective, helping them identify and address vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. The flexibility to target specific areas – whether it’s cloud security, applications, or infrastructure – ensures the support is as impactful as possible.”

Participants in the initiative will receive:

Tailored Cybersecurity Support : Businesses can allocate the complimentary funds to areas most relevant to their operations, whether internal/external penetration testing, application testing, or cloud security reviews.

: Businesses can allocate the complimentary funds to areas most relevant to their operations, whether internal/external penetration testing, application testing, or cloud security reviews. Expert Guidance : FoxTech’s experienced cybersecurity team specialises in uncovering vulnerabilities others may miss.

: FoxTech’s experienced cybersecurity team specialises in uncovering vulnerabilities others may miss. Actionable Insights : Comprehensive reports in plain English, offering practical solutions for real-world risks—not just technical findings.

: Comprehensive reports in plain English, offering practical solutions for real-world risks—not just technical findings. No Cost, No Commitment: A truly free initiative, with no hidden fees or obligations attached.

Cyberattacks are one of the most significant risks faced by businesses of all sizes and sectors. Industries such as financial services, healthcare, and legal are under constant pressure to protect sensitive data and meet regulatory standards.

According to recent studies, mid-sized organisations are particularly vulnerable, often being targeted due to limited resources or reliance on outdated defences.

“In today’s world, no business can afford to leave its cybersecurity to chance,” added Green. “Even if you’re confident in your current setup, a fresh set of eyes can uncover what others miss. Whether it’s securing your cloud, testing applications, or reviewing defences, this initiative offers peace of mind and a chance to stay one step ahead of cybercriminals.”

