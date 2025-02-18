Former IDHL Marketing Leader Unveils New B2B Tech Agency, Don’t Delete

Andy C Watson, the former Head of Group Marketing at IDHL, has announced the launch of Don’t Delete, a new B2B tech content and marketing agency, officially opening on 19 February 2025.

Andy highlights a key challenge facing many B2B brands—differentiation. Citing a recent Dentsu study, he notes that 68% of business buyers feel that the companies they encounter all sound the same. This insight inspired the creation of Don’t Delete, an agency based in York that aims to help B2B innovators and international technology brands refine their messaging, increase engagement, and drive sales.

Since departing IDHL in 2017, Andy has specialised in tech content, working as a freelancer with digital agencies across the UK and Europe. His extensive background includes nearly a decade as Director of Marketing at Futuresource Consulting, a leading tech and consumer electronics research firm, as well as senior marketing roles in engineering, e-commerce, and professional services.

“Tech is where my heart takes me. It’s where my mind lives,” says Andy. “Cutting loose has given me the freedom to deliver excellence without limits, and now it’s time to fuel a new breakthrough. I know the nuances of the tech sector. The science and the storytelling, and how to translate complex ideas into messages that connect.”

A member of Mensa, the high IQ society, Andy holds a marketing degree and a postgraduate business diploma from the Chartered Institute of Marketing. His academic background also includes studies in mechanical engineering and organic chemistry, enabling him to bridge the gap between technical expertise, creativity, and strategic content marketing.

“The digital agency space is noisier than a drum kit being kicked down a stairwell,” Andy remarks. “My aim is for Don’t Delete to stand out as a bridge between technical brilliance and compelling marketing. My skill is in translating R&D into ROI, transforming complex products into clear, engaging narratives. It’s my job to inject personality into content without losing technical integrity.”

Don’t Delete offers a range of services, including tone of voice guidelines, integrated content strategies, messaging frameworks, and sales battlecards—all designed to help clients exceed expectations.

Andy has worked with top brands such as Samsung, Sony, HP, Avid, Worldpay, The IET, Hiscox, and Toshiba, among others. With his extensive experience, Don’t Delete is positioning itself as the go-to agency for tech companies seeking to amplify their voice in highly competitive markets.