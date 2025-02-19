Citalid Revolutionises Cyber Risk Management with Cutting-Edge Risk Accumulation Solutions

Citalid, a European leader in cyber risk quantification, is redefining reinsurance modelling by equipping reinsurers with an advanced risk accumulation solutions service. This new offering addresses a critical shortfall in cyber risk assessment, bolstering financial resilience across the insurance sector.

Traditional risk models, primarily built with a U.S. focus, often fail to accurately reflect Europe’s unique cyber threat landscape. Citalid is bridging this gap through the use of real-time intelligence, attacker profiling, and sophisticated risk propagation analytics, enabling reinsurers to gain a more detailed and actionable insight into systemic cyber risks.

As a recognised industry leader, Citalid is trusted by over 100 global clients, including 35% of France’s CAC 40 companies. Its expertise has been acknowledged through inclusion in both Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Cyber Risk Quantification and Forrester’s Cyber Risk Quantification Landscape.

“Since our founding in 2017, our mission has been to unlock confidence in cyber risk modeling and empower the entire ecosystem,” said Maxime Cartan, Co-Founder & CEO at Citalid.

“Addressing reinsurers marks the completion of this vision – closing the loop and ensuring trust and control across every step of the value chain, from CISOs to insurers and reinsurers.”

Unlike conventional models that only assess the impact of cyber threats, Citalid’s technology anticipates how cyber risks spread across supply chains, business networks, and entire ecosystems. By incorporating epidemiological modelling, the company provides reinsurers with realistic simulations of large-scale cyber incidents, developed in partnership with the Louis Bachelier research institute.

Citalid’s cyber risk platform establishes new benchmarks in severity and frequency modelling. With its extended focus on accumulation risk, Citalid is enabling reinsurers to strengthen their financial security by providing critical insights into potential large-scale cyber events.

“We’re seeing strong traction from reinsurance players and are very excited to have signed our first reinsurance client just a few weeks ago,” added Maxime Cartan.

“This milestone validates the demand for a fresh, intelligence-driven approach to cyber risk accumulation and reinforces our commitment to advancing the industry.”

Citalid introduces a European-driven yet globally relevant approach by integrating regional threat intelligence, regulatory considerations, and market-specific dynamics. As a leader in the future of cyber risk management, Citalid is ensuring reinsurers have the tools to effectively mitigate systemic cyber threats with greater confidence.

For more information, visit citalid.com.