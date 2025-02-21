Peter Doran Appointed to IREP Board as Group Chief Operating Officer

International Real Estate Partners (IREP), a leading global provider of integrated real estate and facilities management solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Doran to its Board of Directors as Group Chief Operating Officer.

A highly accomplished RICS-certified executive, Peter Doran brings over 30 years of experience in enhancing value through the transformation and optimisation of global property portfolios. Renowned for his expertise in real estate management, Peter is recognised for his strategic vision, strong commercial acumen, and ability to drive efficiency, growth, and tangible results.

With a distinguished career spanning the technology, manufacturing, and advisory sectors, Peter has held key leadership positions in major global organisations. As Senior Vice President of Corporate Real Estate at GEA AG, he spearheaded global property strategy and advanced sustainability initiatives, including renewable energy projects aimed at achieving net-zero carbon targets. During his tenure as President of Global Corporate Services at Newmark Knight Frank, he transformed the division into a high-performing, revenue-generating unit.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Peter Doran stated: “I am truly honoured to join the Board of Directors at IREP and contribute to its mission of delivering innovative and sustainable real estate solutions worldwide. IREP’s global vision and commitment to excellence align closely with my passion for driving impactful outcomes in the real estate and facilities management industry.”

IREP’s leadership team has welcomed Peter’s appointment with great optimism. Kenny McCrae, Chairman & CEO of IREP, commented: “Peter’s strategic mindset and extensive global expertise in real estate and facilities management will undoubtedly strengthen our organisation and enhance our ability to deliver exceptional value to clients worldwide.”

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, International Real Estate Partners (IREP) specializes in providing innovative and sustainable solutions in real estate management and facilities services. Operating in more than 50 countries across six continents, IREP empowers businesses to optimize their property portfolios and achieve operational excellence. The company’s core expertise includes integrated facility management, property management, energy management, asset management, commercial real estate services, technical services, and sustainable solutions.

IREP is driven by client service and underpinned by technical excellence. The company’s proprietary business intelligence platform, IREPort, and innovative ESG system offer clients transparency, visibility, and control, setting IREP apart in the industry. With a dedicated Research & Development facility, IREP continually adapts its offerings to meet the evolving needs of clients. Holding multiple ISO accreditations and placing sustainability at its core, IREP provides modern, smart, and innovative solutions backed by rigorous R&D and technology.