Uniti – The Open Gateway API Platform Designed for Immediate Revenue

Uniti is revolutionising the Open Gateway landscape for mobile network operators, transforming network APIs into instant revenue streams. This cutting-edge monetisation platform removes uncertainty, offering a fully operational solution that drives sales from the outset. No delays, no guesswork—just immediate and scalable revenue generation.

Unlike conventional API platforms that leave operators to figure out monetisation themselves, Uniti is built with a singular focus: revenue from day one, supported by go-to-market experts.

Effortless API Monetisation with No Development Required

Uniti ensures seamless API monetisation with no coding, no need for specialist teams, and no long-winded integration projects. The platform requires just a five-minute setup, eliminating development costs entirely.

Operators can integrate Uniti using their existing infrastructure and begin generating revenue within minutes.

A Revenue-First Strategy

Mobile network operators possess highly valuable digital assets—their customer base and network intelligence—yet fully capitalising on these resources has remained a challenge. Uniti removes this obstacle by managing both the technology and sales aspects, ensuring APIs are not only deployed but actively generating revenue.

“Other platforms give operators the tools and say, ‘Now go sell it.’ We start from revenue and provide everything needed to go to market successfully,” said Gautam Hazari, Chief Technology Officer.

“With Uniti, operators don’t just get an API platform – they get a fully managed monetisation engine and the go-to-market experience that’s our core business.”

Fast Deployment, Proven Success

Zero Development Costs – No in-house API expertise required; Uniti is ready to deploy.

– No in-house API expertise required; Uniti is ready to deploy. Proven Success – Already operational with three mobile network operators and expanding.

– Already operational with three mobile network operators and expanding. Industry Standard APIs – Uses CAMARA-certified APIs for seamless integration.

– Uses CAMARA-certified APIs for seamless integration. Ultra-Low Latency – Ensures enterprises receive high-performance API services.

– Ensures enterprises receive high-performance API services. Monetisation-First Model – Not just API exposure but a built-in commercial strategy that secures revenue.

Transforming Operators from Telco to Techco

Uniti is more than just an API platform—it represents a fundamental shift in business strategy. By simplifying the process of connecting and monetising network APIs, Uniti enables operators to transition swiftly from traditional telecom providers to technology-driven businesses.

Move from ‘How?’ to ‘Right now’.

For more details, visit www.sekura.id/uniti, email [email protected], or contact Matt Cooper, Head of Global Marketing.