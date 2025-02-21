SPS Pouches Reaches Sustainability Milestone as UK Advances Towards a Circular Economy

As the packaging sector moves towards a more sustainable future, SPS Pouches is proud to announce that it has fulfilled its pledge to provide customers with flexible packaging that is either fully recyclable or reusable. By adopting mono-material film technology, the company has successfully introduced eco-friendly packaging solutions suitable for both liquid and dry products, demonstrating that sustainability and packaging performance can work in harmony.

This shift towards recyclable packaging comes in response to growing consumer demand and industry-wide initiatives to reduce waste. With the UK Government’s Simpler Recycling scheme set to enhance kerbside collection for flexible packaging in the coming years, SPS Pouches is well-positioned to help brands transition to compliant packaging solutions. Elliot Hyams, Director at SPS Pouches, stated: “By investing early in fully recyclable mono-material solutions, we’ve put ourselves on the front foot as we move towards a more circular economy. Small brands and startups are under increasing pressure to meet sustainability goals, and we’re here to ensure they don’t have to compromise on quality, functionality, or design with their flexible packaging.”

To further drive progress in the industry, SPS Pouches will be attending the 2025 BPF and Plastics Europe Parliamentary Reception at the House of Lords on 4th March, hosted by Lord Harrington of Watford. This key event will bring together prominent figures from the plastics and packaging industries, alongside policymakers, to discuss the future of plastics in the UK economy and the shift towards sustainability. With plastics contributing over £28.7 billion to the UK economy and playing a crucial role in industries such as food, healthcare, and automotive, SPS Pouches is committed to balancing functionality with environmental responsibility. The company continues to collaborate with industry leaders and policymakers to ensure flexible packaging contributes to a greener future.

Beyond 2025, SPS Pouches remains focused on advancing sustainable packaging innovation and is actively researching alternative solutions such as compostable bioplastics and cellulosic films. On their website, they state: “We believe in a waste-free world and hope that your brand can join us on our sustainability journey.”