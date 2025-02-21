The Vanquish Group Achieves 2024 Growth Goals Following Expansion into Canada

The Vanquish Group is proud to announce that it has successfully met its 2024 growth targets with the launch of two new training centres in Toronto and Vancouver, Canada. This expansion marks a key milestone in the Group’s rapid global growth strategy.

With this achievement, The Vanquish Group has further strengthened its position as one of the fastest-growing companies in the global physical security and intelligence sector.

Michael Chandler, Chief Operating Officer, commented: “Despite challenges, the targets established in our 2024 announcement video were narrowly but decisively achieved, solidifying a year of unprecedented growth and innovation.”

The launch of these Canadian training centres follows the Group’s expansion earlier in 2024, which saw the opening of new offices in Sydney and Hong Kong.

Michael Chandler further stated: “This expansion not only extends our physical presence but also cements our commitment to providing world-class training and operational services globally for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and corporations across a region experiencing increasing demand for security and intelligence solutions.”

The Vanquish Group’s growth has also included significant developments within the Vanquish Training Academy, such as the introduction of grants for female applicants, the reintroduction of payment plans to make training more accessible, and an exclusive free trip to Dubai for one lucky course participant.

Additionally, the Group has broadened its portfolio by welcoming several companies, including Bodyguard.London, the world’s first AI-powered close protection firm.

Speaking about this latest acquisition, Michael Chandler noted: “This acquisition highlights our dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology, such as the AI avatar Aida, which has already been successfully deployed within other companies in the Group.”

Looking ahead, The Vanquish Group is preparing to release an announcement video outlining its 2025 goals within the next month.

Michael Chandler added: “Building on the successes of 2024, we anticipate unveiling another set of ambitious targets that will further drive our growth and innovation.

“The Vanquish Group thanks its dedicated team, clients, and partners for their unwavering support throughout the past year. As we look to the future, we remain committed to delivering excellence, innovation, and security solutions that set industry standards.”