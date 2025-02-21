IREP Acquires Stake in iA SPERRY to Strengthen CRE Presence in Asia and the Middle East

International Real Estate Partners (IREP), a global leader in integrated facilities management, has acquired a significant equity stake in iA SPERRY Networks, the exclusive master franchise holder of SPERRY Commercial Global Affiliates across 71 countries in Asia and the Middle East. This strategic investment reinforces IREP’s presence in the commercial real estate (CRE) sector across the region, aligning with its commitment to international expansion and strengthening its position as a leading International Property Consultant (IPC).

iA SPERRY Networks was founded by India Accelerator (IA), a prominent startup accelerator and venture capital fund that supports early-stage businesses with funding, mentorship, and a comprehensive growth ecosystem. Having secured the SPERRY master franchise rights, iA SPERRY has been driving the brand’s expansion into key global markets. With IREP’s backing, the company is now well-positioned to play a pivotal role in shaping the commercial real estate landscape in Asia and the Middle East as a premier IPC.

As part of its strategic expansion, iA SPERRY Networks will launch the SPERRY brand this year across India and four additional countries. This marks the beginning of an ambitious rollout plan spanning multiple nations. The partnership aims to develop the brand by leveraging deep market insights, strong corporate networks, and operational expertise, positioning SPERRY as a dominant force in the commercial real estate sector.

Kenny McCrae, Chairman & CEO of International Real Estate Partners, commented: “This acquisition aligns perfectly with IREP’s vision of building a global force in commercial real estate. By joining forces with iA SPERRY Networks, we are not only strengthening our footprint across Asia and the Middle East but also delivering unparalleled value to businesses seeking world-class real estate solutions.”

Ashish Bhatia, Founder & CEO of India Accelerator, highlighted the significance of the partnership: “At India Accelerator, our focus has always been on fostering high-impact collaborations that drive meaningful growth. This partnership with IREP strengthens our commitment to transforming the commercial real estate landscape across Asia and the Middle East, leveraging our combined expertise to build a dynamic and scalable ecosystem. Beyond real estate, this alliance also enables us to expand our core business of funding, mentoring, and co-working across the region while providing our investee companies and ecosystem partners with a pathway to global expansion.”

SPERRY Commercial Global Affiliates has also welcomed the development, reinforcing its dedication to international growth. Mark Hinkins, President of SPERRY Commercial Global Affiliates, stated: “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to expand SPERRY’s footprint worldwide. The combined expertise of iA SPERRY Networks and IREP will drive new opportunities and set a high standard for commercial real estate services in Asia and the Middle East.”

With this investment, IREP reaffirms its commitment to innovation, strategic expansion, and delivering premium real estate services. The partnership ensures the SPERRY brand thrives in new markets while simultaneously enhancing IREP’s integrated real estate and facilities management capabilities. Backed by IA and IREP, and led by renowned real estate leader Sam Chopra, iA SPERRY Networks is poised to drive SPERRY’s expansion across Asia and the Middle East.

As the packaging industry moves towards a more circular future, SPS Pouches proudly announces that it has fulfilled its commitment to ensuring all customers have access to flexible packaging that is either fully recyclable or reusable. By harnessing mono-material film technology, SPS Pouches has successfully delivered sustainable packaging solutions for both liquid and dry products—proving that environmental responsibility and packaging performance can go hand in hand.

The transition to fully recyclable packaging is a direct response to increasing consumer demand and industry-wide efforts to reduce waste. With the UK Government’s Simpler Recycling scheme set to improve kerbside collections for flexible packaging over the next couple of years, SPS Pouches is strategically positioned to help brands adapt their packaging to meet upcoming regulations. “By investing early in fully recyclable mono-material solutions, we’ve put ourselves on the front foot as we move towards a more circular economy,” said Elliot Hyams, Director at SPS Pouches. “Small brands and startups are under increasing pressure to meet sustainability goals, and we’re here to ensure they don’t have to compromise on quality, functionality, or design with their flexible packaging.”

As part of its commitment to driving industry progress, SPS Pouches will be attending the 2025 BPF and Plastics Europe Parliamentary Reception at the House of Lords on 4th March, hosted by Lord Harrington of Watford. The event will bring together key figures from across the plastics and packaging industries, alongside policymakers, to discuss the role of plastics in the UK’s economy and its path towards sustainability. With plastics contributing over £28.7 billion to the UK economy and supporting sectors such as food and drink, healthcare, and automotive, SPS Pouches recognises the importance of balancing functionality with environmental responsibility. The company continues to work closely with industry leaders and policymakers to ensure flexible packaging plays a role in a more sustainable future.

Looking beyond 2025, the company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of sustainable packaging and is actively exploring new solutions such as compostable bioplastics and cellulosic films to further expand its offering to a wide range of industries. On their website, they write: “We believe in a waste-free world and hope that your brand can join us on our sustainability journey.”