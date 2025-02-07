Skyvia’s 2024 Success: 30 Billion Records Monthly, 200+ Connectors, and Over 380 Global Partners

Skyvia, a top-tier data integration platform, has closed out 2024 with impressive milestones, further establishing itself as a key player in the Data Integration industry.

Skyvia’s Major Achievements in 2024:

30 Billion Records Processed Per Month: Skyvia continues to process enormous volumes of data seamlessly, empowering businesses to optimise workflows and make informed decisions.

Skyvia continues to process enormous volumes of data seamlessly, empowering businesses to optimise workflows and make informed decisions. 200+ Pre-Made Connectors: The platform now offers an even broader array of connectors, ensuring smooth integration with numerous cloud services, databases, and data warehouses.

The platform now offers an even broader array of connectors, ensuring smooth integration with numerous cloud services, databases, and data warehouses. 2,000+ Loyal Customers and Thousands of Freemium Users: A growing number of businesses across diverse industries trust Skyvia’s efficient and accessible solutions.

A growing number of businesses across diverse industries trust Skyvia’s efficient and accessible solutions. 380+ Global Partners: Skyvia’s expanding partner network underlines its dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled value to customers worldwide.

Skyvia’s expanding partner network underlines its dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled value to customers worldwide. 10-Year Anniversary: 2024 marks a decade of Skyvia’s contributions to the Data Integration landscape, celebrating ten years of innovation and growth.

Recognition and Awards



With a focus on cost efficiency, ease of use, and flexibility, Skyvia’s suite of integration, backup, and automation tools has received numerous industry recognitions:

Top Data Integration Tool on TrustRadius

on TrustRadius Top Rated ETL Tool on G2 and TrustRadius

on G2 and TrustRadius Rated 4.8/5 on G2 and Capterra and 9.8/10 on TrustRadius

Moving forward, Skyvia continues its mission to democratize the Data Integration market and create user-friendly solutions that work for both business users and IT specialists.



Skyvia is a no-code cloud data integration platform for ETL, ELT, Reverse ETL, data migration, one-way and bi-directional data sync, workflow automation, real-time connectivity, and more.



Benefits of Using Skyvia:

Cost efficiency: With affordable, flexible pricing plans for each product, Skyvia suites for businesses of any size. Ease of Use: Based on extensive customer feedback, ease of use is Skyvia’s strongest quality. Flexibility: Skyvia provides adaptable, no-code integration tools for both basic and advanced business scenarios Trust: Skyvia is trusted by thousands of data-driven organizations around the globe.

With a vast library of 200+ connectors, Skyvia provides seamless integration among various cloud applications, databases, and data warehouses, including Salesforce, Dynamics CRM, QuickBooks Online, SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and others.



Key Solutions: