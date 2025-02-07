Skyvia’s 2024 Success: 30 Billion Records Monthly, 200+ Connectors, and Over 380 Global Partners

Skyvia, a top-tier data integration platform, has closed out 2024 with impressive milestones, further establishing itself as a key player in the Data Integration industry.
Skyvia’s Major Achievements in 2024:
- 30 Billion Records Processed Per Month: Skyvia continues to process enormous volumes of data seamlessly, empowering businesses to optimise workflows and make informed decisions.
- 200+ Pre-Made Connectors: The platform now offers an even broader array of connectors, ensuring smooth integration with numerous cloud services, databases, and data warehouses.
- 2,000+ Loyal Customers and Thousands of Freemium Users: A growing number of businesses across diverse industries trust Skyvia’s efficient and accessible solutions.
- 380+ Global Partners: Skyvia’s expanding partner network underlines its dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled value to customers worldwide.
- 10-Year Anniversary: 2024 marks a decade of Skyvia’s contributions to the Data Integration landscape, celebrating ten years of innovation and growth.
Recognition and Awards
With a focus on cost efficiency, ease of use, and flexibility, Skyvia’s suite of integration, backup, and automation tools has received numerous industry recognitions:
- Top Data Integration Tool on TrustRadius
- Top Rated ETL Tool on G2 and TrustRadius
- Rated 4.8/5 on G2 and Capterra and 9.8/10 on TrustRadius
Moving forward, Skyvia continues its mission to democratize the Data Integration market and create user-friendly solutions that work for both business users and IT specialists.
Skyvia is a no-code cloud data integration platform for ETL, ELT, Reverse ETL, data migration, one-way and bi-directional data sync, workflow automation, real-time connectivity, and more.
Benefits of Using Skyvia:
- Cost efficiency: With affordable, flexible pricing plans for each product, Skyvia suites for businesses of any size.
- Ease of Use: Based on extensive customer feedback, ease of use is Skyvia’s strongest quality.
- Flexibility: Skyvia provides adaptable, no-code integration tools for both basic and advanced business scenarios
- Trust: Skyvia is trusted by thousands of data-driven organizations around the globe.
With a vast library of 200+ connectors, Skyvia provides seamless integration among various cloud applications, databases, and data warehouses, including Salesforce, Dynamics CRM, QuickBooks Online, SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and others.
Key Solutions:
- ETL, ELT, and Reverse-ETL
- Workflow Automation
- SaaS Backup & Restore
- Real-Time Connectivity
- Online SQL Query Builder
For more information, visit Skyvia’s website.