Revealed: The “Best Book for Small Business Owners”

The prestigious Great British Book Awards has named its winner for the “Best Book for Small Business Owners”, and it comes from an unexpected author. Big Ideas… for Small Businesses is a must-read for entrepreneurs seeking practical strategies to grow and sustain their businesses. The book is written by John Lamerton, a self-described “normal bloke from Plymouth,” who has successfully managed over 60 small businesses over the past 25 years.

The judges at the Great British Book Awards praised Big Ideas… for Small Businesses for its clear, jargon-free writing, real-world insights, and actionable guidance. Unlike many business books that rely on theory, celebrity case studies, or complex frameworks, Lamerton’s book is packed with simple, easy-to-implement tactics that small business owners can apply straight away.

John Lamerton, a former civil servant turned entrepreneur and author, offers a refreshingly practical approach to business success. Drawing from his own experience—transitioning from an office job to running multiple businesses—Lamerton delivers no-nonsense advice that cuts through traditional business rhetoric.

“I never set out to write a ‘business bible,’” the author explains. “I simply wanted to share the practical strategies I’ve used to grow my businesses while maintaining a great lifestyle. Winning this award proves that small business owners are looking for real-world, no-nonsense advice – and I’m proud to have provided that.”

The Great British Book Awards’ judges highlighted the glowing feedback Big Ideas… for Small Businesses has received. More than 1,000 small business owners have praised the book for its engaging storytelling, honest insights, and practical takeaways:

“Easily the best business book I’ve ever read. No fluff, just solid, practical advice that you can start using today.”

“John’s writing style makes it feel like you’re having a conversation with a friend – no corporate nonsense, just straight talk that works.”

“The only business book that didn’t just inspire me, but actually helped me change my business for the better.”

Aimed at solo entrepreneurs, startups, and lifestyle business owners, Big Ideas… for Small Businesses challenges the conventional “hustle culture” approach and instead promotes sustainable business growth. Covering key topics such as goal-setting, marketing, profitability, customer retention, and work-life balance, the book serves as a comprehensive yet accessible guide for those looking to scale their business without compromising their personal life.

John Lamerton is a best-selling author, mentor, and coach to ambitious small business owners. A former civil servant turned entrepreneur, he has built multiple successful businesses while working just 25 hours a week. Through his books, coaching, and speaking engagements, he shares real-world insights that help business owners work smarter, not harder.