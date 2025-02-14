Left Field Kombucha Revitalises Brand with New Product Range, Website Overhaul, and Trade Portal Introduction

Left Field Kombucha, a leading name in premium craft kombucha, is set to strengthen its presence in the functional drinks sector with a major brand refresh. The company is launching an exclusive new line of flavoured fermented teas, designed to bring an exciting and refreshing choice to the fast-growing kombucha market. This new range will be available solely to trade and wholesale partners.

Each beverage in the collection is based on fermented green tea, complemented by natural flavour infusions. Packaged in slim 250ml cans, the four variants include Rose & Elderflower, Hops & Sea Salt, Ginger, and Sicilian Lemon & Mint. Lightly sparkling, these drinks offer a refined and modern take on kombucha, catering to an evolving consumer base.

In addition to its product expansion, Left Field Kombucha has unveiled a newly redesigned website aimed at providing a more seamless user experience. The refreshed platform highlights the craft behind Left Field’s brewing process, showcases its acclaimed ‘Just Tea’ range, introduces a referral rewards scheme, and features updated brand photography.

The company has also launched a new trade ordering portal, powered by Turis, a Danish firm known for its innovative trade solutions. This system will streamline the purchasing experience for trade and wholesale customers, offering better order management, improved tracking, and access to a collection of brand assets.

As part of this relaunch, Left Field Kombucha celebrates its continued success by securing a coveted spot on the BBC Good Food 2025 Best Kombucha list for the fourth year running. This esteemed recognition highlights the brand’s unwavering commitment to quality and innovation within the kombucha industry.

Stewart Hainey, Head Brewer at Left Field Kombucha, commented: “I’m incredibly excited to share the new products. Since joining, I’ve been experimenting with our teas and getting the balance of something delicately flavoured, interesting, but not overpowering. The SCOBY we use was created in house to remove a lot of the vinegar notes associated with traditional kombucha, so the last thing I wanted to do was to completely mask the flavour of the green tea. I think flavoured fermented teas are a great introduction to the world of kombucha for those who have not tried it before, or those who have any hesitations.”



Kirsty Cameron, Marketing Lead at Left Field Kombucha, added: “It is a crucial time for Left Field as the category continues to grow year on year (+28% last year). Long term brand building is essential as we are relatively small in comparison to the big players, therefore can’t compete with supermarket kombucha prices. However, we are well placed to ride this wonderful wave of wellness as our products are something to enjoy rather than endure which is the case for many drinks with health benefits. We make kombucha properly and are proud to continue to offer well considered drinks that don’t look out of place in a yoga studio, or in a Michelin starred restaurant. Our investment in the brand, and trade portal highlights that we believe we have something worth shouting about, and to support our trade partners who will be crucial to supporting our growth and brand awareness.”