TutorCruncher Unveils 2024 Achievements and 2025 Vision in Wrapped Report

EdTech pioneer celebrates record-breaking growth, new innovations, and a commitment to a safer, more connected tutoring industry.

TutorCruncher, the premier SaaS platform supporting tutoring businesses worldwide, has published its first-ever TutorCruncher Wrapped report, reflecting an exceptional year of expansion in 2024 and outlining an ambitious roadmap for 2025. This milestone underscores the company’s ongoing dedication to innovation, user-focused solutions, and scalable technology designed to transform the global education landscape.

2024 By the Numbers: A Year of Impact

2.3 million lessons delivered through the platform, serving 172,000 students globally.

£190 million (approx. $238 million) processed in payments, reflecting streamlined financial workflows.

210,000+ tutors onboarded, cementing TutorCruncher as a hub for talent acquisition.

6,314 support requests resolved with an average response time of under 90 minutes, setting a new industry benchmark.

Key Innovations Driving Success



2024 saw the launch of transformative features:

Theming: Replaced complex Custom CSS with brand-aligned portal customization.

Packages: Enabled flexible lesson bundling for clients, simplifying billing and scheduling.

Enhanced Data Tools: Upgraded filters and exports empowered businesses with actionable insights.

Redesigned Website: A sleek, user-friendly interface debuted in December, previewing a forthcoming platform-wide UI overhaul.

2025 Roadmap: Safety, Efficiency, and Engagement



TutorCruncher’s 2025 vision focuses on three pillars:

Safeguarding: Advanced tools to create safer learning environments for students and tutors. In-App Chat: Integrated communication with built-in safety protocols (Q2 2025 launch). Automated US Payouts: Streamlined payroll for U.S.-based companies, reducing administrative burdens.

“2024 was a testament to the resilience and creativity of our team and clients,” said Tom Hamilton-Stubber, CEO of TutorCruncher. “From processing millions in payments to launching features that redefine usability, we’re proud to empower tutoring businesses at scale. In 2025, we’ll double down on safety and automation, ensuring TutorCruncher remains the most trusted platform in education.”

Join the Journey