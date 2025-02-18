Bluewater Celebrates Landmark Brand Success in the UAE and Middle East Following World of Coffee Dubai

Bluewater, a globally renowned leader in advanced water purification and beverage solutions for home, work, and leisure, has significantly strengthened its brand presence across the UAE and the Middle East after a highly successful showcase at the Dubai World of Coffee trade show in early February

The prestigious event provided an ideal platform for Bluewater to present its cutting-edge products and sustainability-driven mission, attracting widespread interest from coffee professionals, businesses in the UAE, and both local and international media. The brand’s standout success was further highlighted by winning the Best New Product award for its revolutionary Bluewater Café Station.

A key attraction at Bluewater’s stand was the unveiling of its innovative Café Station, which was recently recognised as a 2024 ‘Best Buy’ for specialty coffee shops by The Caterer Magazine. Positioned as a game-changer for the coffee industry, the Café Station drew an unprecedented number of visitors eager to experience its advanced water purification technology in action. The enthusiastic response from industry experts reinforced Bluewater’s position as a premier provider of sustainable water solutions for specialty coffee venues, Horeca businesses, and consumers across the Arab world.

Bluewater’s participation at the trade show, in collaboration with its UAE distribution partner NIA, has further cemented its role as a leading name in the region’s water sector. Kamran Khan, CEO of NIA, expressed his excitement about the brand’s growing recognition:

“We are thrilled to witness the overwhelming response to Bluewater’s solutions. The engagement at World of Coffee Dubai has reinforced Bluewater Brand’s leadership in sustainable water purification and beverage solutions, marking a significant milestone in our joint journey to provide pristine drinking water across the region.”

Beyond its presence at the exhibition, Bluewater made a tangible impact by installing its state-of-the-art water dispensers— including the City Station, which features two large 55-inch digital screens for signage—at key locations throughout the venue. These dispensers supplied thousands of visitors with free purified drinking water, encouraging the use of reusable bottles and actively promoting sustainability. This initiative underscored Bluewater and NIA’s shared commitment to reducing single-use plastic waste and fostering eco-friendly hydration habits.

Furthering its sustainability initiatives, Bluewater has now partnered with Dubai Can and is officially listed as a supplier on its website. Dubai Can, a pioneering initiative led by the Crown Prince of Dubai, is focused on cutting down single-use plastic waste and promoting refillable water bottle usage citywide. Bluewater’s involvement in this initiative marks a significant step towards establishing itself as a sustainability leader in the region.

Kamran Khan of NIA commented on the importance of this collaboration:

“Dubai Can’s invitation for providers like us to become exclusive suppliers of water filtration systems is a testament to the quality and sustainability of the Bluewater solutions. By signing up, we have joined a cause that directly contributes to reducing single-use plastics around the city.”

Bluewater’s Founder and CEO, Bengt Rittri, who was recently named a top 2025 ecopreneur by the UK’s Sublime lifestyle magazine, shared his pride in supporting Dubai Can’s mission:

“We are deeply honored to be associated with and committed to this sustainability initiative spearheaded by the Crown Prince of Dubai. It’s an important city-wide movement that champions a refill culture, reduces plastic waste, and safeguards our oceans and marine life for generations to come. Our goal is to help provide residents and visitors in Dubai with safe, great-tasting drinking water while driving a culture of refill-conscious consumerism.”

Rittri further emphasised Bluewater’s alignment with Dubai Can’s sustainability efforts:

“We admire Dubai Can’s efforts to reduce waste and prevent millions of plastic bottles from ending up in landfills. At Bluewater, we are dedicated to pioneering innovative water purification solutions that empower individuals and businesses to make sustainable choices without compromising on quality or convenience.”

Following its overwhelming success at the World of Coffee trade show and its expanding influence across the UAE and Middle East, Bluewater is set to lead the region’s transition towards sustainable, high-quality drinking water solutions. As the company continues its expansion, its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and consumer well-being remains at the forefront of its mission.