BizX 2025: The Ultimate Business Growth Event for UK Entrepreneurs

ActionCOACH UK is excited to present BizX 2025, a premier event designed to help businesses elevate their success. Taking place from 2nd to 4th April 2025 at Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre, this three-day event will deliver invaluable insights, practical strategies, and exceptional networking opportunities for business leaders aiming to scale new heights.

What is BizX 2025?

BizX 2025 is where ambition transforms into tangible results. Whether you’re a budding entrepreneur or an established business owner looking to expand, this event provides the strategic advantage every leader needs. With over 70% of tickets already sold, BizX 2025 is set to be the must-attend event for ambitious entrepreneurs in the coming year.

Key Highlights and Speaker Line-Up:



BizX 2025 boasts an incredible line-up of global thought leaders, including:

Gary Vaynerchuk : Digital marketing pioneer and serial entrepreneur, revealing strategies to turn attention into revenue.

: Digital marketing pioneer and serial entrepreneur, revealing strategies to turn attention into revenue. Priya Lakhani OBE : AI innovator, exploring how businesses can harness AI to streamline operations and drive growth.

: AI innovator, exploring how businesses can harness AI to streamline operations and drive growth. Brad Sugars : The world’s No. 1 Business Coach, presenting the five disciplines for scaling businesses globally.

: The world’s No. 1 Business Coach, presenting the five disciplines for scaling businesses globally. Sporting legends Daley Thompson , Jessica Ennis-Hill , and Kevin Sinfield , offering insights into resilience, confidence, and the champion’s mindset.

, , and , offering insights into resilience, confidence, and the champion’s mindset. Daniel Priestley: Best-selling author and entrepreneur, discussing how to create irresistible demand for your business.

Experience BizX 2025 BizX 2025 is designed to inspire and equip attendees with practical tools to drive growth. Key event features include:

Welcome Party : Kick off the event with street food, live music, and networking on 2nd April.

: Kick off the event with street food, live music, and networking on 2nd April. Exclusive Keynotes : Actionable insights from top speakers, covering innovation, leadership, and growth strategies.

: Actionable insights from top speakers, covering innovation, leadership, and growth strategies. BizX Awards Dinner: Celebrate excellence with a three-course meal and high-energy entertainment by DJ Pat Sharp.

Feedback from Past Speakers

Stephen Bartlett : “I’m leaving here feeling inspired, energised, more equipped in terms of skills and knowledge to achieve the goals I want to in my own businesses. It would be hard not to come back here again because you’re going to network, you’re going to make friends, and those friends often turn into contacts in business.”

: “I’m leaving here feeling inspired, energised, more equipped in terms of skills and knowledge to achieve the goals I want to in my own businesses. It would be hard not to come back here again because you’re going to network, you’re going to make friends, and those friends often turn into contacts in business.” Deborah Meaden : “As soon as I walked into the room, I loved the energy. I mean, I liked it being amongst business people, creative people, energetic people, people with ideas, people who are doing stuff.”

: “As soon as I walked into the room, I loved the energy. I mean, I liked it being amongst business people, creative people, energetic people, people with ideas, people who are doing stuff.” Brad Sugars : “Every year BizX gets bigger and better. The calibre of the speakers is one thing, but the biggest takeaway for me is the calibre of the networking. It’s that injection, that annual leap of, ‘Hey, now I feel great. I’m ready to go and tackle a year again.’”

: “Every year BizX gets bigger and better. The calibre of the speakers is one thing, but the biggest takeaway for me is the calibre of the networking. It’s that injection, that annual leap of, ‘Hey, now I feel great. I’m ready to go and tackle a year again.’” Mary Portas: “Because we’re always learning, this is vital. We never stop learning. I’ve been 40 years in business, and it might be just one nugget that you listen to, but that’s so deeply important.”

Top Reasons to Attend BizX 2025

Gain actionable insights from global business leaders. Stay ahead of trends in AI, digital marketing, and customer experience. Build valuable relationships with like-minded entrepreneurs. Celebrate business excellence at the prestigious BizX Awards. Learn from Olympic legends and business icons how to build resilience and scale with confidence.

Event Details