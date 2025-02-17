Fruehauf’s Remarkable Revival: Three Years of Growth Under MV Commercial

In just three years since MV Commercial stepped in to rescue Fruehauf from administration, the renowned UK manufacturer of tipping trailers has experienced a dramatic resurgence. With an investment exceeding £10 million into its Grantham-based facility, Fruehauf has reclaimed its position as a market leader, modernising operations, launching new products, and significantly increasing production capacity.

With a history spanning more than a century, tracing back to August Fruehauf’s groundbreaking invention of the fifth wheel in 1919, Fruehauf has long been a cornerstone of UK trailer manufacturing. However, by 2021, the company’s future—and that of its 120-strong workforce—was at risk as it entered administration.

Recognising the potential of both the company and its products, MV Commercial, one of the UK’s top suppliers of purpose-built specialist trucks, acquired Fruehauf in September 2021, securing the future of one of the last truly British trailer manufacturers.

Since the acquisition, the company has expanded its workforce by 30% and implemented an ambitious £30 million investment plan, transforming its 64-acre, 550,000-square-foot Grantham site with modernised facilities, new production lines, and cutting-edge fabrication equipment.

A fresh management team and a long-term vision have brought new initiatives, innovative products, and streamlined fabrication processes, which have already delivered impressive results—doubling trailer production compared to pre-acquisition levels.

Fruehauf has also expanded its product range, introducing an innovative blower trailer tailored to the needs of the UK and Ireland’s bulk transport industries, alongside specialist rigid bodies and sub-frames for MV Commercial’s truck hire fleet, including high-specification crane trucks.

A commitment to strengthening UK manufacturing remains at the core of Fruehauf’s operations. The Grantham facility employs a locally based workforce and is actively engaged with the Lincolnshire community. By keeping production within the UK, Fruehauf not only supports local economies but also ensures the highest standards of craftsmanship, using top-quality materials.

Commenting on the company’s transformation, Tom O’Rourke, CEO, stated: “We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved over the past three years. Fruehauf has not only regained its position as a market leader but has also shown that UK manufacturing is alive and thriving. With MV Commercial’s backing, we’re building a future based on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.”

Looking ahead, Fruehauf is set for continued growth, with plans to expand its product portfolio and further enhance its facilities. By focusing on customer needs and delivering tailored engineering solutions, the company remains a trusted partner for bulk tipper and blower operators across the UK and beyond.