Apex Computing Services Ltd Reflects on a Transformative 2024 and Sets Sights on Further Expansion in 2025

Apex Computing Services is proud to reflect on an outstanding 2024, a year that brought significant milestones in business growth, industry accolades, and service excellence. Looking ahead to 2025, the company is well-positioned to advance even further with strategic developments in IT and cybersecurity.

Notable Achievements in 2024

ISO 9001 Accreditation Secured

Apex Computing Services successfully attained ISO 9001 accreditation, reinforcing its unwavering commitment to delivering superior IT services. This recognition serves as a testament to the company’s dedication to operational excellence and continuous enhancement, ensuring best-in-class support for clients.

Robust Revenue Growth and Client Expansion

The year 2024 saw substantial financial success, with Apex Computing recording double-digit revenue growth and gaining over ten new clients. This expansion highlights the company’s growing influence as a trusted IT partner for businesses across Manchester and the North West.

Team Growth and Leadership Strengthening

To sustain its upward trajectory, Apex Computing expanded its team by 10%, which included the strategic appointment of an Operations Manager. This key hire will be instrumental in refining the company’s operational framework as it prepares for a new phase of accelerated growth in 2025.

Industry Recognition: Two Prestigious Awards

Apex Computing was honored with two major industry awards in 2024: Mid Enterprise MSP of the Year at the Technology Reseller Awards 2024

This award, presented at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, is a testament to our commitment to excellence and achieving our CEO’s goal of industry recognition.

Chris Gorman, CEO, stated: “Winning this award validates our dedication and hard work. It motivates us to keep striving for excellence in IT services.”

Daniel Shone, Managing Director, added: "It was an honor to accept this award on behalf of our incredible team, whose passion and commitment drive our success."

Pax8 EMEA Peak Performance – Continuity Award

Awarded at the Pax8 Beyond EMEA 2024 conference in Berlin, this accolade acknowledges our excellence in business growth, cloud adoption, and delivering continuity through innovative IT solutions.

Chris Gorman remarked: “This award highlights our dedication to innovation and the strength of our partnerships. It’s a proud moment for Apex, and we remain committed to pushing boundaries for our clients.”

Microsoft Azure Infrastructure Accreditation



Apex Computing achieved the esteemed Microsoft Azure Infrastructure Accreditation, signifying our expertise in migrating and managing key infrastructure workloads on Azure. This ensures our clients benefit from:

Reliable cloud migration

Scalability to meet growing business demands

Cost efficiency and optimized IT spending

24/7 certified support

New Service Launch: Managed Email Authentication

To enhance security for our customers, we launched a managed email authentication service, now adopted by over 50% of our clients. This service reinforces cybersecurity measures to protect businesses against phishing and email fraud.

Customer Engagement Through Events & Partnerships

Apex Computing hosted multiple events in collaboration with leading IT vendors, educating businesses on best practices in cybersecurity and IT infrastructure. These events provided valuable insights and actionable strategies for our customers.

Successful Trademarking of Apex Computing Services

Securing the trademark for Apex Computing Services further cements our brand identity and market presence, solidifying our reputation as a leading IT services provider.

Looking Ahead to 2025: A Year of Growth and Innovation



Apex Computing is set to build upon our 2024 successes with ambitious plans for 2025:

Recruitment Drive: We plan to expand our team further by hiring five additional staff members to support our growth.

Sustained Growth: Targeting continued double-digit revenue growth.

Targeting continued double-digit revenue growth. Branding Milestone: Kicking off the year with a major branding initiative, featuring an advert on Europe’s second-largest digital billboard , The Manchester Screen at Victoria Warehouse.

Innovative IT Solutions: Strengthening our service offerings to enhance client operations, cybersecurity, and digital transformation strategies.

Chris Gorman, CEO, encapsulated the company’s vision, stating: “We are proud of our achievements, and our team is critical to this success. We sincerely thank our customers for their continued loyalty. Our aim is to continuously improve our excellent services and look forward to building strong relationships with all of our customers and partners in 2025. We’re an exceptionally strong business with the aim to deliver exemplary levels of service to our customers, making sure they have the IT infrastructure to succeed in their own businesses.”