BWS Marks 100,000 YouTube Subscribers with Prestigious Silver Play Button

Manchester-based creative studio, BWS, renowned for its innovative animations and immersive storytelling, has reached a significant milestone, earning YouTube’s prestigious Silver Play Button award.

The studio’s YouTube channel has now surpassed 100,000 subscribers, a remarkable achievement that reflects the high-quality content BWS consistently delivers. Their engaging videos continue to attract audiences worldwide, reinforcing their growing influence in the animation and film industry.

This milestone is a testament not only to the dedication and talent of the BWS team but also to the unwavering support from fans and viewers who engage with their content.

BWS has developed a distinctive style, blending artistry and innovation with compelling storytelling. The channel’s most popular videos consistently captivate audiences, demonstrating the studio’s commitment to pushing creative boundaries.

Founder and Chief Animator, Ben Wild, shared his gratitude for this achievement: “This achievement is a celebration of our incredible team and the loyal community that has supported us. Reaching 100,000 subscribers motivates us to continue producing content that inspires and entertains. We’re excited about the journey ahead and grateful for everyone who’s been part of it.”

As BWS continues to grow, the studio remains focused on expanding its portfolio with exciting new projects designed to engage its ever-growing audience.