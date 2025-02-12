The Code Registry and SCANOSS Partner to Enhance Open-Source Transparency

Collaboration Equips Organisations with Critical Insights to Manage Open Source Risks Effectively

The Code Registry, a leading provider of AI-driven code intelligence and analysis, has announced a strategic partnership with SCANOSS, a key player in open source software (OSS) intelligence. The partnership is built on a shared mission to help business leaders uncover and address the hidden complexities within their codebases, particularly those linked to open source usage, licensing, and security vulnerabilities.

By integrating the extensive SCANOSS Knowledge Base (SCANOSS KB) into The Code Registry’s platform, users gain unprecedented visibility into their OSS components. This allows organisations to detect open source libraries and dependencies, understand key licensing requirements, evaluate security vulnerabilities associated with outdated or insecure components, and mitigate potential legal and cybersecurity threats through more informed, data-driven strategies.

“At The Code Registry, we believe that knowledge is power. By leveraging SCANOSS’s unparalleled OSS intelligence to complement our full suite of code intelligence, we’re equipping our customers with the deeper insights they need to manage their open source usage confidently and securely,” said Mark Purdy, CEO of The Code Registry. “This partnership underscores our commitment to helping businesses navigate the complex world of third-party software dependencies and risks at every level.”

Providing Business Leaders with Clear, Actionable Intelligence

Open source software plays a fundamental role in modern development, delivering immense value but also introducing risks if not properly monitored and managed. Many business owners and executives struggle to extract clear, actionable insights from their technical teams regarding these challenges. Through this partnership, The Code Registry and SCANOSS offer a comprehensive platform that not only identifies risks but also translates technical issues into business-friendly language.

“We are thrilled to partner with The Code Registry,” said Alan Facey, CEO of SCANOSS. “Our mission has always been to empower organisations with the insights needed to adopt open source safely and securely. By joining forces, we will extend our reach and help even more companies make informed decisions about their OSS strategies.”

“Today, organisations need clarity and speed when it comes to understanding their open source usage,” added Julian Coccia, CTO of SCANOSS. “This collaboration is a game-changer for businesses seeking real-time security and compliance data. We’re excited to see how our combined capabilities will shape the future of software risk management.”

Enhancing Visibility and Cross-Team Collaboration

Beyond improving transparency around open source usage, The Code Registry’s platform provides organisations with a broader view of overall code health. Powered by AI and leveraging over 4,000 rules and data points, the platform offers business leaders insights into development team efficiency, cost-to-replicate valuations, security vulnerabilities, and compliance risks. This comprehensive intelligence fosters stronger collaboration between executives, technical teams, and stakeholders, ensuring well-informed decision-making and alignment on strategic goals.