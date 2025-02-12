This Valentine’s Day, Show Your Love with a Share in Racehorse ‘Love You Millions’

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, there’s no time to delay when it comes to finding the perfect gift. For those in search of a unique and thoughtful last-minute surprise, Racing Club has unveiled its latest racehorse – Love You Millions.

Shares in Love You Millions are available for just £30, making this three-year-old filly with an impressive pedigree an exciting and affordable gift choice. She is set to make her racecourse debut in the coming weeks, offering racing fans a thrilling experience of ownership.

“For anyone racing to find a last-minute gift for their loved ones, racehorse shares are the perfect choice, and buying them a share in Love You Millions will tell them exactly that! Becoming a racehorse owner is an unforgettable experience that will keep your special someone entertained for much longer than the usual Valentine’s gifts.” – Richard Jaques, Co-Founder of Racing Club.

Beyond Love You Millions, there are plenty of other racehorse ownership options, including:

Wendigo (£60) – A Grade 1 runner-up with sights set on this year’s Cheltenham Festival.

– A Grade 1 runner-up with sights set on this year’s Cheltenham Festival. Spirit Of Summer (£70) – A promising horse in training with multiple Group 1-winning trainer Andrew Balding.

– A promising horse in training with multiple Group 1-winning trainer Andrew Balding. Blackwaterfoot (£25) – An exciting prospect with a strong pedigree and an affordable entry point for racing enthusiasts.

– An exciting prospect with a strong pedigree and an affordable entry point for racing enthusiasts. Handlethekettle (£60) – A talented hurdler returning from a winter break, set to race throughout spring, summer, and autumn.

For those who prefer flexibility, gift vouchers are also available, allowing recipients to choose which racehorse they would like shares in.

Racing Club offers the option of a printed welcome pack, delivered to your loved one’s door (£5.99, with 3-5 working days delivery), or a free digital welcome pack that can be sent on a chosen date—perfect for Valentine’s Day or any other special occasion.

With Racing Club fostering a strong sense of community among members, your loved one will truly feel like a racehorse owner. Owners receive regular updates on their horse, an equal share of prize money won, entry into ballots for owner badges when their horse races, and the opportunity to visit their horse at the stables.