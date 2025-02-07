COMET Names Dr Douglas Leith as Chief Intelligence Officer

COMET, a UK-based specialist in investigation and assurance software for high-risk industries such as energy, construction, maritime, rail, and utilities, has appointed Dr Douglas Leith as its new Chief Intelligence Officer (CIO). This newly created position underscores COMET’s dedication to enhancing how organisations collect, analyse, and utilise data to support smarter, more strategic decision-making.

Mark Rushton, CEO of COMET, emphasised the significance of intelligence in business operations, stating:

“Poor data leads to poor information. Poor information leads to poor intelligence. Poor intelligence leads to poor decision-making.”

“With Dr Leith’s appointment, we’re putting intelligence at the forefront, ensuring our tools and services empower businesses to make better, data-driven decisions.”

As CIO, Dr Leith will focus on optimising data, information, and intelligence within COMET’s product range. He will also spearhead initiatives aimed at improving data practices among client organisations, ensuring that COMET’s customers benefit from high-quality data and actionable insights that enhance both strategic and operational outcomes.

COMET’s commitment to intelligence-driven innovation is already evident in its upcoming developments. In 2025, the company will introduce an upgraded Signals module, designed to help professionals extract meaningful insights from data and proactively identify potential risks. Additionally, COMET’s newly launched Data HealthCheck service is assisting clients in refining data collection methods, improving data quality, and streamlining the processing of information.

Dr Leith brings decades of expertise to his new role, having earned a PhD in applied Artificial Intelligence nearly 40 years ago. Reflecting on his career, he stated:

“In many ways, AI’s role hasn’t changed—it’s always been about supporting human decision-making. Back then, my work led to a commercial product that helped maintenance managers decide which machines to repair and when, offering intelligence to make more informed, timely decisions. Today, we’re using digital technologies to uncover hidden insights in data, empowering organisations to make the best decisions possible.”

With Dr Leith leading COMET’s intelligence initiatives, the company is set to redefine how businesses leverage data for more intelligent, safer, and more efficient operations.