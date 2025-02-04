FlyPharma 2025 Amsterdam Officially Confirmed as Host Sponsors Sign Agreements

FlyPharma, the premier event for the pharmaceutical logistics and supply chain industry, is delighted to announce that its ninth European conference will take place in Amsterdam from 8-9 October 2025.

FlyPharma Amsterdam 2025 will bring together key industry professionals to examine the latest challenges and developments impacting the region and beyond. In a first for the event, this year’s edition is backed by three host sponsors: Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, and DHL Global Forwarding.

On 27 January 2025, an official signing ceremony was held at The KLM Cargo Transport Building in Amsterdam, marking the formal launch of the 2025 conference. The following individuals signed agreements to confirm their commitment to the event:

Karl Equi, Executive Director, PMGroup Worldwide Ltd, representing FlyPharma Conferences

GertJan Roelands, Senior Vice President Commercial, representing Air France KLM Martinair Cargo

Henk Venema, CEO Western Europe, DHL Global Forwarding

Eric Dietz, Special Advisor Cargo, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

, Special Advisor Cargo, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol Luc Scheidel, Manager of Strategy and Innovation, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

FlyPharma Amsterdam 2025 will provide a valuable platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration, featuring keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and guided tours of local facilities.

Karl Equi from PMGroup & FlyPharma expressed his excitement about the upcoming event, stating:

“We are delighted to bring FlyPharma to Amsterdam in 2025 and look forward to working closely with our host sponsors to deliver another exciting conference diving into the future of pharma logistics and how this will affect patients and healthcare professionals around the world.”

GertJan Roelands, SVP Commercial at AFKLMP Cargo, highlighted the importance of the pharma logistics sector, commenting:

“The Pharma segment is an important cornerstone of our business. We understand the critical role that reliable and innovative logistics solutions play in ensuring the timely and safe delivery of these often life-saving products to patients worldwide. FlyPharma 2025 in Amsterdam offers an invaluable opportunity to connect with industry leaders, explore advancements in the pharma supply chain, and collaborate on solutions that will shape the future of healthcare logistics. We are proud to support this important event and to showcase Amsterdam as a key global hub for pharma logistics.”

Henk Venema, CEO Western Europe at DHL Global Forwarding, added:

“DHL has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the FlyPharma Conferences, and we are excited to join as host sponsor for the first time. FlyPharma Amsterdam promises to be an engaging and insightful event, and we are thrilled to be a part of it. We look forward to connecting with everyone in October.”

Eric Dietz, Special Advisor Cargo for Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, extended a warm welcome to attendees, stating:

“We look forward to welcoming delegates from the pharmaceutical and logistics sectors to Schiphol and showcasing our cutting-edge pharma handling facilities.”

The event will attract professionals from pharmaceutical manufacturers, supply chain specialists, and representatives from international regulatory bodies. Attendees will gain insights into key industry trends, expand their professional networks, and explore the future of pharma logistics.

As a host sponsor, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol will offer an exclusive tour to delegates, highlighting its advanced logistics capabilities and commitment to operational excellence.

FlyPharma Conferences are designed for forward-thinking individuals and businesses aiming to enhance their pharmaceutical supply chains. These events provide an interactive environment for discussing both present and future challenges in pharma and cargo logistics. Topics will include market trends, cold chain developments, regulatory updates, security innovations, and strategies for fostering industry collaboration.

The conference will also feature multiple networking opportunities, including a Pre-Conference Welcome Reception on the evening before the event and a Networking Event at the end of the first day’s sessions. Delegates will have the chance to connect with senior professionals from the pharmaceutical and cargo sectors, strengthening existing relationships and building new contacts.

Amsterdam’s strategic location in Europe, outstanding transport links, and world-class infrastructure make it an ideal setting for FlyPharma. With a strong focus on healthcare research and innovation, the city provides a dynamic and inspiring backdrop for meaningful discussions and industry growth.

For more information, visit flypharmaeurope.com.