CLOSWAP: The Student-Founded ‘Tinder for Clothes’ App Transforming UK Fashion

A revolutionary new app is shaking up fashion across Britain, turning impulse shopping into impulse swapping. Dubbed the “Tinder for Clothes,” CLOSWAP is redefining the way people refresh their wardrobes—without spending a penny.

Picture this: you’re walking down a busy high street when someone offers to trade outfits with you on the spot. That’s essentially how CLOSWAP began—an ambitious idea from three university students looking for a budget-friendly way to upgrade their fashion choices.

This student-led startup has since grown into the UK’s leading peer-to-peer clothing swap platform, empowering users to trade fashion finds with a simple swipe. What started as a small university experiment—where hundreds of students exchanged clothes—has transformed into a nationwide movement.

The overwhelming success of that first event inspired the three founders, who were struggling to afford new clothes themselves, to take their concept further and turn it into a business. Now, CLOSWAP boasts a community of over 20,000 swappers, with ambitious plans for national expansion.

“At CLOSWAP, we want the pace, price, and practicality of fast fashion to be matched by swapping,” says co-founder Maria Remy.

“That’s why we host events and built the app. It’s fast, engaging, and free, with the added bonus of building an IRL community. For students like us, it’s not just about fashion—it’s about giving everyone the opportunity to constantly upgrade their wardrobe without spending money, EVER. You already have the currency; it’s in your closet!”

The startup is set to expand to cities such as Manchester, Leeds, and Edinburgh, with plans to host swap events in up to five major locations, including Liverpool and Birmingham. These events feature live music, interactive activities, and the opportunity to trade clothes in person. Meanwhile, the app keeps the experience engaging with its Karma Points system, rewarding users for regular swaps.

With the average Brit discarding an item after wearing it just seven times, CLOSWAP aims to change this by giving clothes a second and third life through seamless wardrobe exchanges. The platform is proving that looking stylish doesn’t have to come at a high cost.

Following their victory in the 2024 Mayor of London’s Entrepreneurship Award for Creative Industries, CLOSWAP has solidified its position as a key player in circular fashion. Now, as a Resolution Fellow and part of several startup accelerators, the team is preparing to scale further, while raising their seed round under the SEIS advanced assurance scheme.