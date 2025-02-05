Rediscovering History: Project Harmless Revives 55-Year-Old Tartan for Limited-Edition Scarves

Edinburgh-based sustainable fashion brand Project Harmless has unveiled a rare, limited-edition scarf made from tartan fabric originally woven for Scotland’s first-ever Commonwealth Games in 1970.

This high-quality wool tartan, left untouched in a Dumfries warehouse for more than five decades, has now been rediscovered, reviving a long-lost piece of Scottish heritage.

George Greer, Scottish eco-entrepreneur and co-founder of Project Harmless, recalled his first reaction to discovering the fabric:

“When I saw the tartan, I immediately thought, ‘What a waste for such high-quality tartan just sitting in a corner, there must be something we can do.’”

Recognising the opportunity to repurpose the fabric, Project Harmless’ creative director, Ka Ho Wong, saw its potential to bring new life to Scottish craftsmanship.

“Scottish culture has always fascinated me; perhaps it’s because I grew up in Hong Kong, where tartan designs and bagpipe bands were a familiar part of life,” said Ka Ho, who moved to Glasgow six years ago after completing a Sociology degree at Juniata College in the USA.

“This tartan is historical, and it deserved to be more than just forgotten material,” added Ka Ho. “It is also a chance to showcase Scottish craftsmanship and support the rural economy.”

Each scarf is carefully handcrafted in the Scottish Borders, featuring hand-fringed edges, an upcycled leather patch, and a hand-signed certificate of authenticity, all elegantly presented in a gift box.

A Sustainable Solution to Textile Waste

Textile waste remains one of the fashion industry’s most pressing challenges.

Globally, an estimated 92 million tonnes of textile waste are generated each year, with much of it either sent to landfill or incinerated.

By reclaiming and repurposing unused materials, Project Harmless is demonstrating how forgotten fabrics can be transformed into timeless fashion pieces, setting a new benchmark for sustainability in the industry.

Scottish climate scientist and sustainability advocate Laura Young praised the initiative, stating:

“Often people don’t fully understand the impact of fashion on the environment, society, and economy. Project Harmless offers a solution-driven approach to fashion and can be a catalyst for real change.”

A Timeless Piece with a Story to Tell

With only 100 scarves available, this exclusive release is a rare opportunity to own a piece of Scottish history.

Each scarf is priced at £80 and can only be purchased through the Project Harmless website.

Following the success of this launch, the brand has plans to expand its range, introducing travel bags and pet accessories made from repurposed fabrics.

George Greer emphasised that Project Harmless is about more than just creating beautiful products:

“Our mission goes beyond creating stylish, high-quality products. It’s about reshaping the industry’s approach to sustainability and inspiring other businesses to embrace local craftsmanship.”

For more details, visit www.projectharmless.com.