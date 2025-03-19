Hancocks Jewellers Introduces Bespoke Engagement Ring Design Service

With a legacy spanning 165 years, Hancocks Jewellers is delighted to unveil its exclusive ‘Design Your Own Engagement Ring’ service, offering customers the chance to create a completely bespoke piece of jewellery.

This new service allows individuals to design a unique engagement ring that reflects their personal style and love story, either from the comfort of their home via an online platform or in-store with guidance from Hancocks’ expert jewellers.

As Manchester’s longest-standing independent jeweller, Hancocks has built a reputation for outstanding craftsmanship and high-quality diamonds. The introduction of this bespoke service enables customers to choose from a wide selection of styles, diamond cuts, and precious metals, ensuring their ring is truly one of a kind.

Roy Lunt, owner of Hancocks Jewellers, commented: “At Hancocks, we have always believed that jewellery should be as unique as the individual wearing it. With our ‘Design Your Own Engagement Ring’ service, we are giving our customers the opportunity to create something truly personal—an heirloom that will be cherished for generations. Whether it’s an engagement ring, a statement piece, or a meaningful gift, we are here to bring every vision to life.”

Beyond engagement rings, this service also caters to those looking to design special rings for anniversaries, personal milestones, or fashion statements. Customers can select from an extensive range of ethically sourced diamonds and personalise their creation further with custom engraving, ensuring that every ring is crafted to the highest standard.

For those who prefer a hands-on experience, Hancocks offers in-store consultations, allowing customers to explore premium materials and receive expert advice from master jewellers. Meanwhile, the user-friendly online platform ensures that designing the perfect ring is effortless, no matter the location.

Since its establishment in 1860, Hancocks Jewellers has remained a symbol of luxury and exceptional artistry. This new service reinforces its dedication to innovation while upholding its tradition of excellence. Whether you’re planning a proposal or designing a bespoke piece for yourself or a loved one, Hancocks is committed to bringing your vision to life.

For more details, visit https://www.hancocksjewellers.co.uk/ or schedule an in-store appointment today.