Why Kim Jong Un in a Sustainable T-Shirt is Turning Heads on a Manchester Billboard

A British fashion brand has caused confusion, intrigue and more than a few double takes with an unlikely image at the heart of its latest campaign.

An enormous billboard in the centre of Manchester has been grabbing attention for all the wrong—or right—reasons. It shows a digitally created image of Kim Jong Un donning a British-made sustainable T-shirt, courtesy of fashion label Evertee.

The unexpected campaign aims to spark fresh conversations about ethical fashion, using a global figure few would ever expect to see fronting a clothing line.

“This all started as a wild idea from our founder, Rick Chebrika—something he honestly thought would get shut down before it ever saw the light of day,” said a spokesperson for Evertee. “He assumed someone—maybe the printer—would pull the plug. But no one did. And now there’s a 20-foot Kim Jong Un in an Evertee T-shirt looking out over the high street. It’s absurd. And that’s exactly the point.”

The image is one of several in a satirical collection that reimagines global leaders in a world where fast fashion has fallen out of favour, and sustainable basics are the new staple. Titled “A T-shirt for Life, Guaranteed,” the campaign uses humour and shock value to draw attention to society’s disposable fashion habits—and Evertee’s focus on ethical, lasting design.

From baffled stares to amused reactions, the billboard has sparked exactly the kind of dialogue the brand was hoping for.

“People are stopping, staring, taking photos, and talking about it. In a world saturated with fashion ads, we wanted to do something that cuts through—and maybe makes you think twice about what you’re wearing, and why,” Chebrika added.

Whether people find it humorous, absurd, or just plain puzzling—one thing is certain: it’s got people talking.