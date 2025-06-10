Teplo Store Becomes First-Ever Fashion Retail Pavilion at London Design Biennale 2025

In a landmark move for fashion and design, Teplo, the pioneering platform dedicated to independent creators, has launched the first fashion retail pavilion in the history of the London Design Biennale, now open at Somerset House.

Bringing the spirit of the Silk Road to the 2025 Biennale, Teplo’s pop-up store highlights the intersection of culture, sustainability, and innovation. The concept store celebrates over 100 independent designers globally, with this latest activation marking a milestone for fashion representation at one of the design world’s most prestigious events.

Founded by siblings Charos and Timur Kamalov, Teplo champions artisan voices and local design talent in international markets.

“Our goal is to give exposure to local independent designers, support and promote sustainable fashion,” said Charos.

“We want to give those designers access to different markets and help to strengthen their competitive advantage,” added Timur.

Teplo Store stands out as the only retail space at the Biennale officially permitted to sell onsite. The curated pop-up features 15 handpicked independent fashion designers — with 95% of the brands led by women — reinforcing the company’s dedication to empowerment and ethical enterprise.

As part of the activation, Teplo will also host workshops and panel discussions throughout the Biennale, designed to spotlight the real-world challenges facing small, creative fashion brands and to encourage more collaborative, inclusive conversations around sustainable fashion systems.