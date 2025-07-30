Antique Jewellers Unveils Free Tool to Instantly Identify British Hallmarks

Antique Jewellers Ltd, a specialist in antique rings based in the UK, has introduced a new free online Hallmark Finder designed to assist collectors, jewellers, valuers, and trade professionals in swiftly identifying British hallmarks.
The platform offers users immediate insights into the intricate stamps found on antique and vintage jewellery, decoding details such as gold or platinum content, the assay office that issued the mark, and the hallmark’s year of origin — all within moments.
Hallmarks are official imprints used to certify precious metals and play a vital role in authenticating and valuing jewellery. The British hallmarking system, known for its strict standards, dates as far back as 1300. Despite its long history, accurate identification often demands either specialised expertise or lengthy manual research.
The tool then explains each hallmark — such as identifying a “375” stamp as 9-carat gold or an anchor symbol as the Birmingham Assay Office. It draws on over 300 years of verified UK hallmark records, covering all major symbols and date letters. Even if a user isn’t sure about a specific symbol or letter, the tool provides an intuitive way to browse possibilities, making it easy to use even for beginners.
“There are other hallmark databases out there, but ours is designed to be extremely user-centric,” Drew adds. “We’ve digitised hallmark charts and built an interactive guide so you don’t need to be an expert to get an answer. And unlike some services, it’s completely free.”
The company also plans to keep the tool updated as hallmarking standards evolve, ensuring it remains a go-to digital reference for years to come.
About Antique Jewellers
Antique Jewellers Ltd. is a UK-based specialist in antique and vintage rings, focusing on rings from the Georgian, Victorian, Edwardian, and Art Deco eras. Each piece is carefully chosen for its craftsmanship, character, and historical significance. Their curated collection features one-of-a-kind engagement, wedding, and heirloom rings, presented with expert documentation and high-resolution imagery that brings every detail to life. Known for exceptional customer service, they offer complimentary resizing, fast UK shipping, and elegant wooden ring boxes; each item delivered with care and attention to detail. As a member of the National Association of Jewellers with a 4.9 Trustpilot rating, Antique Jewellers is trusted by collectors, romantics, and vintage lovers alike for timeless pieces with true provenance.