KeenaBela Relaunches in Florida with Fresh Ambition

KeenaBela, the resort and luxury loungewear label admired for its striking colours, adaptable designs, and eco-certified fabrics, has unveiled its official relaunch from its new base in Florida.

Established by fashion veteran Myriam Belasse, the brand continues to champion its ethos of “Healthy Wear for Modern Living,” blending sustainable textiles with expressive, versatile styles that encourage joy and self-assurance.

This new chapter builds on years of proven achievement, from notable partnerships with Nordstrom that brought KeenaBela to audiences nationwide, to pop-up retail activations in Atlanta that cultivated community engagement, and international recognition as one of the Top 70 Semi-Finalists out of 20,000 applicants in Alibaba’s CoCreate Pitch Competition 2025.

“KeenaBela is more than clothing, it’s a lifestyle,” said Myriam Belasse. “Our re-launch represents a renewed commitment to creating fashion that uplifts the spirit, cares for the planet, and makes everyday living feel extraordinary.”

The revitalised line introduces eco-certified modal fabrics, bamboo, and washable linen—breathable, sustainable materials complemented by bold signature colours and resort-inspired silhouettes that move seamlessly from relaxation to travel and celebration.

Coming soon are further eco-luxury additions, including washable silks, Peruvian pima cotton, modal satin, and tencel, broadening the KeenaBela portfolio for those seeking elegance with sustainability.

With its relaunch, KeenaBela reiterates its mission: Elevate Your Style. Elevate Your Planet.