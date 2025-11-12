Style and Cheese Take Centre Stage in a London Underground Fashion Showcase

Charing Cross Underground Station played host to an eye-catching fusion of couture and cuisine this week, as emerging designers presented imaginative cheese-inspired outfits in a fashion event celebrating the craftsmanship behind French cheese.

Organised by CNIEL (the French Dairy Interbranch Organisation) with backing from the European Union and in partnership with University of the Arts London (UAL), the runway display featured 15 looks created by Foundation Diploma in Art and Design students studying 3D Design, comprising 18 original pieces.

The show encouraged audiences to discover French cheese in a fresh and inventive way, demonstrating how culinary culture can inspire fashion creativity.

Models wore everything from sculptural silhouettes to expressive jewellery and conceptual statement items, each exploring storytelling through texture, form, heritage and material experimentation.

Over 200 visitors gathered to view the showcase, where standout pieces included Some Cheeses Really Grow On You by Daphne Chen (17) and Edie Humphreys (18), drawing considerable attention for its artistic interpretation.

Daphne’s work took cues from Tomme de Savoie, transforming the cheese’s distinctive rind into a delicate textile study using layers of tulle and yarn to capture its unique organic character.

In total, 125 students took part in the design phase, with 18 pieces ultimately selected to appear on the catwalk. A judging panel chose the winning entry, featuring Franco-British comedian and style enthusiast Tatty Macleod; social media personality Sabrina Bahsoon, known as Tube Girl; along with Jo Simpson and Oonagh O’Hagan from UAL, and a representative from CNIEL.

Tatty Macleod said: “Fashion inspired from Fourme d’Ambert is the most ludicrously, brilliantly, eccentric thing I’ve ever heard of. It’s totally British and utterly French at the same time. It’s a combination of my two great loves – Camembert and Fashion (not a phrase I ever thought I’d say). I’m excited to see how the smell, the texture and the taste – the full sensory experience – of French cheese can be translated into something wearable and possibly even beautiful. I love that we’re encouraging young designers to open up their field of imagination, to work across borders and encouraging them to find their inspiration in the most fantastical places. I can’t wait to discover the next Alexander McComté and Stella MacCantal.”

Nicola Fitchett, Co-Curriculum Leader for 3D Design, UAL Foundation Diploma in Art and Design, said: “Our students always bring their imagination and creativity to any brief, and this has been no exception. Each student has taken the starting point and gone in their own direction creating cheese-inspired proposals that are beautiful, joyful and highly inventive. We’re incredibly proud to present this series of pieces in this extraordinary show that demonstrates the skills and creativity of an emerging generation of 3D designers.”

Marie-Laure Martin, International Communications Director at CNIEL, said: “It has been mesmerising to see how the students have taken cues from each of the cheese’s unique texture, appearance and heritage to bring to life such breathtaking creations. There are many parallels in the craftmanship of cheese making and the dedication that goes into creating fashion and this was clear to see on the runway today. What a fantastic way to bring these cheeses to life in a new and imaginative way – hopefully encouraging more people to seek out the selection of French cheeses on display.”