Manchester’s longest-standing jeweller commemorates Queen Elizabeth II’s centenary with showcase of her most iconic jewels

Manchester’s longest-established jeweller is marking what would have been Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday by highlighting some of the most recognisable pieces from her jewellery collection.

Hancocks Jewellers has unveiled a special editorial feature to honour the centenary of Queen Elizabeth II, celebrating the Queen Elizabeth II jewellery collection and the occasions on which its most notable pieces were worn. Released ahead of the anniversary of her birth, the tribute reflects on the enduring significance of her jewellery.

The feature explores how jewellery was used throughout the Queen’s reign as more than simple adornment, instead forming part of a wider narrative. From brooches selected for globally viewed services to tiaras reserved for formal state occasions, and earrings that became synonymous with evening engagements, each item is presented within the context of the moment in which it was worn, offering insight into its meaning and relevance.

Hancocks Jewellers’ editorial focuses on four standout pieces from the Queen Elizabeth II jewellery collection that remain widely recognised in both imagery and public memory.

Among the pieces featured is the Cullinan III and IV brooch, often referred to as “Granny’s Chips”, a historic pairing of diamonds worn during significant national events, including the Diamond Jubilee service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral and later at a Dutch state banquet held at Buckingham Palace.

Also highlighted is the Brazilian Aquamarine Parure Tiara, a striking, cool-toned piece commissioned to complete the aquamarine set, most recently photographed during the Spanish State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2017.

The feature also examines the Greville Chandelier Earrings, a personal favourite that became an integral part of the Queen’s evening jewellery style, first worn at the Royal Variety Performance early in her reign and seen again on numerous occasions in later years.

In addition, the King George VI Victorian Sapphire Suite is explored, a collection closely associated with family and duty, and widely recognised as part of the Queen’s enduring colour signature, appearing at major engagements from her early reign through to her official Canadian portrait.

Roy Lunt, owner of Hancocks Jewellers, said: “So many people remember where they were when they saw certain photographs of the Queen. Her jewellery is part of those memories. This edit is our way of honouring her, by sharing the pieces that helped define the look of a reign, and the moments in which they were worn.”