NYC Summer Trunk Show Unveils Luxury Resortwear in Exclusive Downtown Preview

On Thursday, 26 June, New York City played host to an exclusive summer trunk show that drew fashion insiders, influencers, and designers for a chic season kick-off event. The event was co-hosted by Acuarela and renowned milliner Eugenia Kim, alongside Kerry Berlet, host of the popular “Once Upon A Surgery” podcast.

The intimate setting in downtown Manhattan welcomed a curated guest list who previewed unreleased resortwear collections and limited-edition designs. Guests explored luxury swimwear, daywear, and accessories, with Eugenia Kim’s signature hats featured prominently among the offerings.

A Showcase of Pre-Release Resort Collections

Attendees enjoyed an exclusive first look at new-season collections from four sought-after brands—Agua de Coco, Rayo, Chiffique, and Ammi—all distributed in the U.S. by Acuarela. The trunk show offered a unique opportunity to view and purchase these pieces ahead of their public release.

Kim’s iconic hats added flair to the summer styling on display, while Chiffique’s luxe silk slips and robes gave guests a chance to complete their resortwear wardrobe in one sophisticated edit.

Founded by designer Marcelo Quadros and investor Tania Fabiani, Acuarela is a luxury multi-brand platform championing Latin American talent. With a strong emphasis on ethical sourcing and sustainable design, Acuarela offers curated collections of womenswear, accessories, and home goods. The platform also holds exclusive U.S. distribution rights for leading Brazilian and Latin American brands. Explore more at www.acuarela.co.

Guests mingled while enjoying handcrafted cocktails and seasonal bites in a relaxed, stylish environment, setting the tone for a fashionable summer ahead.