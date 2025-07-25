JSD Champions Inclusivity with New Gender-Neutral Uniforms for Lumo

Leading ethical uniform supplier Jermyn Street Design (JSD) has rolled out its latest project with Lumo, introducing a range of gender-neutral uniforms that reflect the company’s belief that ‘no-one is uniform’.
The newly developed attire has been issued to Lumo’s Newcastle-based staff, who serve on the operator’s electric train services linking Edinburgh and London. The uniform collection highlights a clear commitment to diversity, long-lasting design, and environmental accountability, aligning with Lumo’s sustainability-led transport mission.
Ann Dowdeswell, CEO of Jermyn Street Design (JSD), said: “At JSD, our company ethos is “no-one is uniform”. Inclusive design is pivotal to ensuring that each member of staff feels comfortable, capable, and proud in their uniform. This philosophy starts with a broad range of sizes, adaptable and modular pieces, and gender-neutral silhouettes. It also means addressing specific needs – religious requirements, allergy-friendly fabrics, or garments designed for individuals experiencing menopause, while accounting for varied work environments – station platforms, railway maintenance, offices, or onboard. JSD’s approach puts wearer comfort and branding front and centre.
Lightweight, breathable fabrics help frontline staff stay cool under pressure, while clear, consistent branding ensures passengers know who to approach for assistance. For train drivers working in hot, enclosed cabs, uniforms need to perform like technical gear. Moisture-wicking shirts, stretch-fit trousers, layering options for the changing seasons, and uniforms suitable to being both in and outdoors, result in a team that looks smart and feels confident throughout every shift.