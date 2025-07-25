JSD Champions Inclusivity with New Gender-Neutral Uniforms for Lumo

Leading ethical uniform supplier Jermyn Street Design (JSD) has rolled out its latest project with Lumo, introducing a range of gender-neutral uniforms that reflect the company’s belief that ‘no-one is uniform’.

The newly developed attire has been issued to Lumo’s Newcastle-based staff, who serve on the operator’s electric train services linking Edinburgh and London. The uniform collection highlights a clear commitment to diversity, long-lasting design, and environmental accountability, aligning with Lumo’s sustainability-led transport mission.

Committed to eco-friendly travel, and providing greener journeys, Lumo chose B Corp organisation, JSD, to be a valued part of its supply chain, as its sustainability values aligned so strongly with theirs. Using eco-friendly materials and ethically sourced fabrics, every step of the design process was conducted with sustainability in mind, from production to packaging. JSD also ensured Lumo had a solution for recycling nearly 600kg of their old uniforms, to further commit to positive environmental impact.

Through careful consideration of diverse needs across gender, body shape, age, and cultural requirements, Lumo and JSD created an adaptable uniform collection, designed with gender-neutrality in mind, enabling team members to wear garments in whichever style or combination they feel most comfortable, to suit individual preferences. Research was undertaken from mixed focus groups across the drivers and customer experience teams, who voted on elements they liked in the existing uniform and what they’d like to change – wearer trials were also a big part of the process – this input all fed into the new designs that were then put into manufacture.

Using a combination of core pieces from dresses to knitwear to suits, along with a whole host of additional accessories such as corsages, scarves and hats, individuals can choose to add to their look throughout the changing seasons. This approach supports Lumo’s broader mission of creating an inclusive workforce in which authenticity and self-expression are supported and celebrated.

Ann Dowdeswell, CEO of Jermyn Street Design (JSD), said: “At JSD, our company ethos is “no-one is uniform”. Inclusive design is pivotal to ensuring that each member of staff feels comfortable, capable, and proud in their uniform. This philosophy starts with a broad range of sizes, adaptable and modular pieces, and gender-neutral silhouettes. It also means addressing specific needs – religious requirements, allergy-friendly fabrics, or garments designed for individuals experiencing menopause, while accounting for varied work environments – station platforms, railway maintenance, offices, or onboard. ​​JSD’s approach puts wearer comfort and branding front and centre. Lightweight, breathable fabrics help frontline staff stay cool under pressure, while clear, consistent branding ensures passengers know who to approach for assistance. For train drivers working in hot, enclosed cabs, uniforms need to perform like technical gear. Moisture-wicking shirts, stretch-fit trousers, layering options for the changing seasons, and uniforms suitable to being both in and outdoors, result in a team that looks smart and feels confident throughout every shift.

“Partnering with Lumo has been a natural fit for JSD – our shared focus on innovation, sustainability, and purposeful design is reflected in every detail of the new uniform. From responsibly sourced fabrics to end of life processes, we’ve created solutions that support Lumo’s mission to offer smarter, greener travel. With a gender-neutral design that empowers staff to express themselves freely, this collection is a perfect example of how uniforms can align with brand, function, and individuality.”

Key improvements to the uniform from a sustainability perspective include several of the tailored garments now incorporating up to 30% recycled fibres, reducing dependency on virgin materials and lowering the overall carbon footprint; the new dress (both Summer and Winter versions) is made from 100% recycled polyester, contributing directly to waste reduction and circularity within the apparel industry; the knitwear is a high-performance acrylic blend and was specifically selected for its durability to ensure that garments maintain their shape and quality longer, reducing the need for replacements and therefore minimising long-term environmental impact – a key principle of sustainable fashion.

Ann added: “Based on these improvements, we estimate that the overall sustainability performance of the Lumo uniform has improved by at least 40% compared to industry-standard uniforms that rely exclusively on virgin synthetic fibres and are replaced more frequently.”

Jen Clare, Service Delivery Director at Lumo, said: “Lumo has a ‘one team’ culture and this is one of our values, it is important to us that colleagues can be their true selves when they are at work and they feel seen, respected, and empowered. Working closely with Jermyn Street Design, we’ve created something which allows our team to make their own decisions around their uniform, while also reflecting our responsibility to the planet. This collaboration has been about more than just clothing and has supported us in our mission to create a culture where individuality is celebrated and sustainability is a shared value.”

She added: “The internal response to the new uniforms has been overwhelmingly positive, with employees praising the comfort, quality, and freedom of choice they now have. “