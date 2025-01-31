Contigo Mobility Rolls Out AI-Powered CoMoAI Globally to Advance Mobility Intelligence and Safety

Contigo Mobility, a prominent name in electric vehicle (EV) mobility solutions, has announced the worldwide adoption of its innovative artificial intelligence technology, CoMoAI. Within the next six months, every CoMo and CoMoTo fleet vehicle across the globe will be fitted with state-of-the-art front and rear-facing cameras. These cameras will capture real-time video and images, which will be seamlessly transferred to a central server for processing and analysis.

This initiative marks a significant step forward in urban mobility by harnessing AI-driven insights to enhance travel efficiency, bolster safety, and provide real-time data on road conditions. Currently, CoMo and CoMoTo vehicles are already equipped with IoT technology that tracks location, vehicle status, battery performance, and rider behaviour. With the addition of high-resolution video analytics, CoMoAI will elevate urban mobility intelligence to new heights.

Using machine learning, CoMoAI will analyse collected video and images to assess routes, traffic flow, environmental factors, and surrounding road infrastructure. The aim is to provide riders and delivery service users with optimised routes, allowing them to bypass congestion, detect road obstructions, and navigate with greater efficiency. Additionally, the data will be instrumental in strengthening safety measures, ensuring a more secure riding experience for all users.

“Our vision is to transform mobility intelligence through real-time data collection and AI-powered analytics. By the end of 2025, we are targeting close to 100,000 CoMo and CoMoTo units actively collecting video and image data, making Contigo Mobility the largest moving data collector globally,” said Zuhri Yusof, CEO of Contigo Technology Group.

“Our AI-driven system represents a breakthrough in mobility intelligence. With CoMoAI, we are not only improving the user experience but also laying the foundation for advanced real-time road monitoring, traffic optimisation, and predictive analytics,” said Sudhir Abdul Rahman, CTO of Contigo Technology Group. “This technology will revolutionise how mobility data is collected and utilised, benefitting riders, city planners, and even third-party stakeholders who require real-time mobility insights.”

The initial rollout will see Contigo Mobility launching a pilot programme in London, using the city’s densely populated environment as a testing ground before expanding to larger CoMo markets such as Indonesia and beyond. The newly integrated cameras provide a 130-degree field of vision in both front and rear directions, with the natural movement of motorcycles further enhancing the system’s ability to map and analyse the surroundings.

Beyond enhancing travel experiences, CoMoAI will contribute to the development of a safer and more intelligent transportation ecosystem. The vast amount of data collected by the CoMo fleet will also be available for third-party integration, offering invaluable insights for urban planning, traffic management, and intelligent transport systems.

With this strategic advancement, Contigo Mobility is cementing its position as a leader in AI-driven mobility solutions, setting new benchmarks for efficiency, safety, and data-powered transportation innovation.