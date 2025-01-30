Oxford Leadership Celebrates Two Decades of Purpose-Driven Leadership and Announces New Board Members

Oxford Leadership, a globally respected consultancy dedicated to purpose-driven transformation, is preparing to celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2025. Over the past twenty years, the organisation has collaborated with top-tier corporations such as Adobe, Virgin Media O2, Maersk Group, McDonald’s, HSBC, Telefonica, L’Oréal, NXP, BASF, Unilever, JCET, Sky, eBay, and various Fortune 50 and FTSE 100 companies.

Reflecting on this significant milestone, Founder Brian Bacon stated:

“We are proud to have built a global alumni network of over 1 million purpose-driven leaders and facilitated more than 300 successful business transformations across 20 countries. In celebration of this significant milestone, we are making key enhancements to our Board and global management team to further strengthen our commitment to senior leadership development, courageous culture transformation, and executive coaching.”

As part of its strategic leadership changes, Brian Bacon will transition from daily operations to assume the role of Board Chairman and head of the C-Suite Leadership Council. Under his leadership, Oxford Leadership has pioneered methodologies derived from over 100 corporate transformation and performance acceleration initiatives in 28 countries, equipping senior leaders with the critical thinking and emotional intelligence necessary to navigate today’s evolving business landscape.

Remaining committed to its vision of creating a global movement of 1,000,000 purpose-driven leaders dedicated to ‘transforming business for good,’ Oxford Leadership has announced several key executive appointments:

Kyle Hermans , currently Senior Partner and Client Director for North America, will now take charge of Global Growth, Programme Leadership, and Executive Coaching.

, currently Senior Partner and Client Director for North America, will now take charge of Global Growth, Programme Leadership, and Executive Coaching. Jonathan Yukawa, Managing Director (Digital, Marketing, and Brand), and Alice Chilver, Client Director for the UK & EU, will join the Group Board of Directors.

Commenting on these appointments, Brian Bacon said:

“After 20 remarkable years at the helm, I believe it is time to pass day-to-day leadership of Oxford Leadership to the next generation of management.

“Kyle Hermans has made a significant impact in designing and delivering transformational leadership programmes for our prestigious global clients over the past two years. He has earned the respect of our clients, core team, and international consultants.

“I am equally delighted to welcome Jonathan Yukawa to the Global Board of Directors. He has been my trusted partner for 16 years and will continue to lead our Digital business while overseeing Membership, Brand, and Marketing.

“Additionally, we are thrilled to welcome back Alice Chilver FCIPD MBA, who played a pivotal role in Oxford Leadership during our formative years. After spending the last four years as Head of People and Organisational Development at Oxford University, Alice now serves as Client Director for UK-EU and will join our Global Board of Directors.”

Oxford Leadership remains steadfast in its mission to help leaders unlock the power of purpose to drive performance and transformation. Its leadership programmes continue to form the foundation of numerous corporate universities, reinforcing the organisation’s role as a leader in executive development. As it looks ahead to 2025, Oxford Leadership remains committed to aligning people, purpose, and strategy to navigate change and accelerate socially responsible performance worldwide.