OG Brands Joins Forces with 111SKIN to Elevate Global Luxury Skincare Presence

OG Brands, a prominent name in premium beauty distribution, has announced a partnership with luxury skincare innovator 111SKIN to transform the global beauty landscape. This strategic alliance enhances OG Brands’ position as a trusted distributor of world-class beauty products while extending 111SKIN’s reach within Israel and internationally.

Through OG Brands’ unparalleled market knowledge and comprehensive distribution network, the partnership is poised to make high-end skincare more accessible, while maintaining the exclusivity and innovation that define 111SKIN.

To commemorate the launch of 111SKIN in Israel, OG Brands hosted an exclusive event at The George Hotel in Tel Aviv. The gathering attracted leading journalists, influencers, and trendsetters, offering them an opportunity to experience 111SKIN’s revolutionary skincare formulations and advanced technology first-hand.

The event highlighted OG Brands’ dedication to introducing exceptional global beauty brands to the local market, further strengthening its reputation as a leader in luxury beauty distribution.

The partnership has already yielded significant achievements, with OG Brands successfully integrating 111SKIN into prestigious retail environments and new markets. Key successes include:

Placement in Factory54, a top-tier destination for luxury beauty and fashion.

Collaborations with elite spas and clinics offering advanced skincare treatments.

Distribution to luxury hotels, enhancing guests’ self-care experiences.

Nationwide availability via OG Brands’ online platform, ensuring premium skincare is accessible to all.

Dana Zilberstein, Co-Founder and CEO of OG Brands, expressed her excitement about the collaboration: “Our partnership with 111SKIN exemplifies our mission to bring the finest luxury skincare to discerning customers. The synergy between our teams has driven exceptional growth, and together, we’re setting new standards in the beauty industry.”

OG Brands plans to continue expanding its luxury skincare range by introducing new product lines and deepening its partnerships with industry professionals. This collaboration with 111SKIN is set to redefine luxury skincare both within Israel and globally, solidifying OG Brands’ position as a global leader in premium beauty distribution.